Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Save up to $900 on your next Galaxy S26 flagship

Change to Google Messages brings a unified look to the app

Businesses trying to contact you via RCS are getting an updated profile on the app.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Software updates Apps Google
The Google Messages icon seen on the display of an Android phone.
Google Messages now offers a unified approach to business profiles. | Image by PhoneArena
Google is at it again. Working on Google Messages, the Alphabet subsidiary is giving users a new way of presenting information about a business that contacts you via Rich Communication Services (RCS). Android Authority, in Google Messages version messages.android_20260220_01_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic, was able to enable this new feature which uses the same style you'd see on personal profiles and employs it on businesses.

Another day, another improvement for the Google Messages app


Google is most likely seeking to have both personal and business profiles share the same interface for the sake of delivering a unified experience for users. The current business profile, which shows up when you press on a business that has been trying to get in touch with you via RCS, is made up of two different views, Info and Options. You can choose which view is open by selecting the appropriate tab on the profile.

The new business profile for Google Messages resembles the personal profile. | Image by Android Authority - Change to Google Messages brings a unified look to the app
The new business profile for Google Messages resembles the personal profile. | Image by Android Authority

The top of the profile shows the company logo followed by information about the company's business. Both views also have three icons that allow you quick access to the firm. One icon, when pressed on, will call the company on the phone. The second icon will take you to the company's website, and the third one will allow you to send the firm an email. The Info view shows you the company's phone number, the website address, and the email address. The Options view simply gives you the option to Block and report spam, View Privacy Policy, View Terms of Service, and Learn More.

The new look RCS business profile delivers a unified experience for Google Messages users


The new-look business profile shows a company logo, the name of the company, and the nature of their business on top. That is followed by four icon-filled "pills" that will call the company when tapped, open the company website when pressed, allow you to send the firm a message to their email account. A fourth "pill" allows you to conduct a search. There is room for an image related to the company followed by a "Call us at" phone number, a "Visit us at" web address, and a "Contact us at" email address.

This also has two pages, which you switch between by tapping a small arrow next to the 1> icon on the right side of the page. That will switch you to the second page which includes the phone number of the business, the website, and email address. On the second page you can choose from options such as: View Privacy Policy, View Terms of Service, Notifications, Change colors, Unarchive, Unsubscribe, Block & report spam.

If you don't have Google Messages on your Android phone, you can install it from the Google Play Store by tapping on this link.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is official and it can do what none other phone can
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is official and it can do what none other phone can
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Free storage upgrades and gift cards make Amazon's Galaxy S26 series deals total must-buys
Free storage upgrades and gift cards make Amazon's Galaxy S26 series deals total must-buys
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless