Google Fi Black Friday deals include massive Pixel 4, Moto G7, and Pixel 3a discounts
By both, we mean this year's entire Pixel smartphone lineup, including the Pixel 4 and 4 XL flagships, as well as the mid-end 3a and 3a XL, with the "regular" Moto G7 model added on top of the holiday bargain pile for those unwilling to cough up more than a Benjamin on a new handset. That's right, the Moto G7 currently costs a measly $99 instead of its $299 list price, and although there are a couple of strings attached to this $200 markdown, you don't need to trade anything in, sign up for a monthly installment plan, or settle for bill credits.
Check out all the deals here
Both new and existing Google Fi customers will be charged $99 upfront until December 2 as long as you agree to activate the extremely well-reviewed 6.2-incher on the growingly popular MVNO (mobile virtual network operator.)
Naturally, that's the main condition you'll also have to meet to score a bill credit of up to a whopping $500 with a Pixel 4 or 4 XL purchase. Basically, Google Fi will give you 50 percent of what you pay for the search giant's latest high-enders back, which means you're looking at $400 in credit for a 64GB Pixel 4, $450 if you opt for the same smaller device in a bigger 128GB storage configuration or the larger Pixel 4 XL model in an entry-level 64 gig variant, and finally, 500 bucks for a 128GB 6.3-incher.
Last but not least, the incredibly popular Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are marked down by a cool $150 upfront with Google Fi activation, thus fetching $249 and $329 respectively instead of $399 and $479. The Pixel 4, 4 XL, 3a, and 3a XL deals will apparently also remain valid throughout the extended weekend including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Technically, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are discounted by a decent $300 themselves, but these are not all-new promotions, they don't have an expiration date listed in their terms and discounts, and to be perfectly honest, they're simply not that great.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):