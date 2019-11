Google Fi Black Friday deals include massive Pixel 4, Moto G7, and Pixel 3a discounts

By both, we mean this year's entire Pixel smartphone lineup, including the Pixel 4 and 4 XL flagships, as well as the mid-end 3a and 3a XL , with the "regular" Moto G7 model added on top of the holiday bargain pile for those unwilling to cough up more than a Benjamin on a new handset. That's right, the Moto G7 currently costs a measly $99 instead of its $299 list price, and although there are a couple of strings attached to this $200 markdown, you don't need to trade anything in, sign up for a monthly installment plan, or settle for bill credits.













Both new and existing Google Fi customers will be charged $99 upfront until December 2 as long as you agree to activate the extremely well-reviewed 6.2-incher on the growingly popular MVNO (mobile virtual network operator.)





Naturally, that's the main condition you'll also have to meet to score a bill credit of up to a whopping $500 with a Pixel 4 or 4 XL purchase. Basically, Google Fi will give you 50 percent of what you pay for the search giant's latest high-enders back, which means you're looking at $400 in credit for a 64GB Pixel 4 , $450 if you opt for the same smaller device in a bigger 128GB storage configuration or the larger Pixel 4 XL model in an entry-level 64 gig variant, and finally, 500 bucks for a 128GB 6.3-incher.





Last but not least, the incredibly popular Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are marked down by a cool $150 upfront with Google Fi activation, thus fetching $249 and $329 respectively instead of $399 and $479. The Pixel 4, 4 XL, 3a, and 3a XL deals will apparently also remain valid throughout the extended weekend including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Technically, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are discounted by a decent $300 themselves, but these are not all-new promotions, they don't have an expiration date listed in their terms and discounts, and to be perfectly honest, they're simply not that great.





Google's 2019-released Pixel handsets and the always popular Moto G7 mid-range family are arguably among the most desirable Android devices this holiday season, with Google Fi unsurprisingly offering massive discounts on both for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.