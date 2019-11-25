Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Google Fi Black Friday deals include massive Pixel 4, Moto G7, and Pixel 3a discounts

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 25, 2019, 8:37 AM
Google Fi Black Friday deals include massive Pixel 4, Moto G7, and Pixel 3a discounts
Google's 2019-released Pixel handsets and the always popular Moto G7 mid-range family are arguably among the most desirable Android devices this holiday season, with Google Fi unsurprisingly offering massive discounts on both for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

By both, we mean this year's entire Pixel smartphone lineup, including the Pixel 4 and 4 XL flagships, as well as the mid-end 3a and 3a XL, with the "regular" Moto G7 model added on top of the holiday bargain pile for those unwilling to cough up more than a Benjamin on a new handset. That's right, the Moto G7 currently costs a measly $99 instead of its $299 list price, and although there are a couple of strings attached to this $200 markdown, you don't need to trade anything in, sign up for a monthly installment plan, or settle for bill credits.

Both new and existing Google Fi customers will be charged $99 upfront until December 2 as long as you agree to activate the extremely well-reviewed 6.2-incher on the growingly popular MVNO (mobile virtual network operator.)

Naturally, that's the main condition you'll also have to meet to score a bill credit of up to a whopping $500 with a Pixel 4 or 4 XL purchase. Basically, Google Fi will give you 50 percent of what you pay for the search giant's latest high-enders back, which means you're looking at $400 in credit for a 64GB Pixel 4, $450 if you opt for the same smaller device in a bigger 128GB storage configuration or the larger Pixel 4 XL model in an entry-level 64 gig variant, and finally, 500 bucks for a 128GB 6.3-incher.

Last but not least, the incredibly popular Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are marked down by a cool $150 upfront with Google Fi activation, thus fetching $249 and $329 respectively instead of $399 and $479. The Pixel 4, 4 XL, 3a, and 3a XL deals will apparently also remain valid throughout the extended weekend including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Technically, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are discounted by a decent $300 themselves, but these are not all-new promotions, they don't have an expiration date listed in their terms and discounts, and to be perfectly honest, they're simply not that great.

