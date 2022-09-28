The real star of Pixel 7 October event has only just been revealed

With the formal launch of the Pixel 7 duo and Pixel Watch around the corner, new information about the devices has been leaking left and right. Some of that new info came straight from Google as the company has shown that it would rather leak its devices itself than let leakers do it. The company has managed to keep one product a secret so far but a tipster has now revealed the entire fall lineup in full.

Six products expected at Google's fall event





Yogesh Brar claims that apart from the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch, which are confirmed to be revealed on October 6, Google may also launch two Nest products and give a sneak peek at two Pixel products.









Similarly, the Pixel Watch has been leaked many times, but it's kind of more exciting because it's Google's first smartwatch and could further threaten Apple's wearable dominance.





Per today's rumor, we may also see a new mesh Wi-Fi system called the Nest Wifi Pro during the event as well as a wired Nest Doorbell.

Google may show us a glimpse of the Pixel Fold









While the aforementioned devices will be released this year, Google may also give us a look at devices that will arrive next year. The first is the Pixel Tablet , which the company surprised everyone with during the May I/O event.









At that time, the company only revealed that it would be a consumer-focused tablet powered by the Tensor and would be released in 2023. Leaks indicate that the slate will support the cross-manufacturer Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) standard and will feature two 8MP IMX355 sensors, one on the rear and one on the front.





Google will probably reveal more specs at the fall event and may also reveal a more concrete time frame.

Pixel Fold could finally be coming





The real show stopper could be the rumored Pixel Notepad , Google's first foldable phone. Google apparently came close to canceling the Pixel Fold couple of times out of fear that it won't be able to compete with the best foldable phones





The company has been experimenting with the form factor since 2019 and it appears that a device is being worked on from scratch and this should assuage fears that it will be an underwhelming tablet.





Leaks suggest that the Pixel Fold will take inspiration from Oppo Find N's well-received design and could feature five cameras and a proprietary chip.



