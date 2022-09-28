The real star of Pixel 7 October event has only just been revealed
With the formal launch of the Pixel 7 duo and Pixel Watch around the corner, new information about the devices has been leaking left and right. Some of that new info came straight from Google as the company has shown that it would rather leak its devices itself than let leakers do it. The company has managed to keep one product a secret so far but a tipster has now revealed the entire fall lineup in full.
Six products expected at Google's fall event
Yogesh Brar claims that apart from the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch, which are confirmed to be revealed on October 6, Google may also launch two Nest products and give a sneak peek at two Pixel products.
The Pixel 7 will borrow the design of its predecessor and make some minor changes here and there. Specs will also largely be the same with the exception of the second-gen Tensor chip, probably a new but comparable telephoto sensor, and maybe Face Unlock. The two phones have been leaked heavily and while they may become one of the best phones of 2022, there is no mystery to them (or so we think).
Similarly, the Pixel Watch has been leaked many times, but it's kind of more exciting because it's Google's first smartwatch and could further threaten Apple's wearable dominance.
Per today's rumor, we may also see a new mesh Wi-Fi system called the Nest Wifi Pro during the event as well as a wired Nest Doorbell.
Google may show us a glimpse of the Pixel Fold
While the aforementioned devices will be released this year, Google may also give us a look at devices that will arrive next year. The first is the Pixel Tablet, which the company surprised everyone with during the May I/O event.
Pixel Tablet render
At that time, the company only revealed that it would be a consumer-focused tablet powered by the Tensor and would be released in 2023. Leaks indicate that the slate will support the cross-manufacturer Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) standard and will feature two 8MP IMX355 sensors, one on the rear and one on the front.
Google will probably reveal more specs at the fall event and may also reveal a more concrete time frame.
Pixel Fold could finally be coming
The real show stopper could be the rumored Pixel Notepad, Google's first foldable phone. Google apparently came close to canceling the Pixel Fold couple of times out of fear that it won't be able to compete with the best foldable phones.
The company has been experimenting with the form factor since 2019 and it appears that a device is being worked on from scratch and this should assuage fears that it will be an underwhelming tablet.
Leaks suggest that the Pixel Fold will take inspiration from Oppo Find N's well-received design and could feature five cameras and a proprietary chip.
Regardless of what it brings to the table, it's interesting that it's about ready for showtime but we have heard very little about it. As it did with the Pixel tablet, Google will likely only show us renders or images of its foldable phone. Although some code snippets had indicated it would be released this year, a New York Times report says it won't be here before 2023.
