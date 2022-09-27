Unofficial Pixel Watch tried to pair with random phone inside mall





The Reddit user, with the handle Andad87, posted that he was perusing Instagram while navigating inside the shopping mall when the request to pair popped up. He had the presence of mind to take a screenshot which we've included with this article. The image revealed that a Pixel Watch app will be required to help setup the timepiece. The Reddit subscriber happened to be walking near some electronics stores in the mall (including JB HiFi) when the Fast Pair page appeared on the display.





The page also features a link to the Google Play Store so that the Pixel Watch app can be quickly downloaded. However, the app has yet to be listed in the Play Store so when Andad87 tapped on the lozenge-shaped link, he was sent to a 404 error page in the Google Play Store.





So why did this random page show up on the Reddit user's phone? It could be that one of the electronics stores in the mall took a recently received Pixel Watch box and opened it up to take a peek or to set up a demo. The Pixel Watch is rumored to sport a 1.18-inch display and could be priced at $399 for the cellular model. The Bluetooth-only version of the device would be priced lower.







The latest rumors call for the watch to be equipped with a 300mAh battery and offer features such as heart rate monitoring, electrocardiogram sensors (ECG), Blood Oxygen monitoring (SP02), support for GPS and NFC, and water resistance to 50 meters. Color options are expected to be silver, gold, and black with the latter available in a matte finish . The watch should feature slightly more than 1.5GB of RAM, which is the figure that most Wear OS watches have. Google Assistant also plays a prominent role on the device.



