Disney+ account sharing is allowed for the moment, just don't abuse it
Now, as we all know, Disney+ allows four concurrent streams and no less than up to seven user profiles per account, all with the purpose of being able to enjoy the streaming service in a household without any restrictions.
During a Disney+ media preview, Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services, said that his company is already thinking about password sharing but for the moment doesn't plan to prevent customers from taking advantage of it.
Password sharing is definitely something we think about. We believe that consumers will see that value, and they’re going to act accordingly. They’re going to use those accounts for their family, for their household. That being said, we do recognize password sharing exists and will continue to exist.
That's not to say that Disney won't take action if it notices people are abusing account sharing. As a matter of fact, the company already has tools in place that are meant to prevent that from happening., The Verge reports.
We have created some technology that’s in the backend that we will use to understand behavior. And when we see behavior that doesn’t make sense, we have mechanisms that we’ve put in place that will deal with it.
So, if you're already a Disney+ customer, you can share your account's password with one or two people that you trust. Even though the company doesn't encourage this, you won't be punished for the time being and, who knows, your friends might be happy with the service they get and might want to become subscribers as well.
