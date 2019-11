Disney+ account sharing is allowed for the moment, just don't abuse it

That's not to say that Disney won't take action if it notices people are abusing account sharing. As a matter of fact, the company already has tools in place that are meant to prevent that from happening., The Verge reports.







So, if you're already a Disney+ customer, you can share your account's password with one or two people that you trust. Even though the company doesn't encourage this, you won't be punished for the time being and, who knows, your friends might be happy with the service they get and might want to become subscribers as well.

Disney didn't make any announcements regarding password sharing among Disney+ users, but since that's a very important aspect that many streaming services are treating carefully, here is what the company thinks about how it should work.Now, as we all know, Disney+ allows four concurrent streams and no less than up to seven user profiles per account, all with the purpose of being able to enjoy the streaming service in a household without any restrictions.Despite the generous guidelines , some Disney+ users might want to share their accounts with other people in the US, which is a bit of a gray area for streaming services. However, it looks like Disney is ok with that, at least for the time being.During a Disney+ media preview, Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services, said that his company is already thinking about password sharing but for the moment doesn't plan to prevent customers from taking advantage of it.