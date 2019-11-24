Google's outstanding Pixel Slate deal cuts the price, adds a free keyboard and pen



Earlier this month, the Chrome OS-powered Google Pixel Slate received two additional years of software support extending its End of Life (EOL) to June 2026. And now, Google is so anxious to get rid of the Pixel Slate units collecting dust in its warehouse that it has a sweet deal on the tablets. Not only is Google taking $350 off the price of each Pixel Slate unit, it is also throwing in a free Pixel Slate Keyboard (valued at $199) or Brydge G-Type Keyboard (valued at $159.99), and a free Pixelbook Pen (valued at $99). The deal is available in the online Google Store (via Android Police ).





The Google Pixel Slate is equipped with a Gorilla Glass 5 protected 12.3-inch LCD display with a 3000 x 2000 resolution. The tablet has an 8MP camera in the back and an 8MP wide-angle camera in front. There is a fingerprint scanner onboard and Google says that the battery lasts all day. A 15-minute charge gives the Pixel Slate another two hours of battery life.





There are three different models of the Pixel Slate and you can find all the info you need in the chart below.

Google Pixel Slate







Again, don't forget that Google is tossing in a free keyboard and a pen. We should point out that the deal ends on December 4th.

