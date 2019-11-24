Google's outstanding Pixel Slate deal cuts the price, adds a free keyboard and pen
Earlier this month, the Chrome OS-powered Google Pixel Slate received two additional years of software support extending its End of Life (EOL) to June 2026. And now, Google is so anxious to get rid of the Pixel Slate units collecting dust in its warehouse that it has a sweet deal on the tablets. Not only is Google taking $350 off the price of each Pixel Slate unit, it is also throwing in a free Pixel Slate Keyboard (valued at $199) or Brydge G-Type Keyboard (valued at $159.99), and a free Pixelbook Pen (valued at $99). The deal is available in the online Google Store (via Android Police).
There are three different models of the Pixel Slate and you can find all the info you need in the chart below.
Google Pixel Slate
|Processor
|Memory/Storage
|Price
|Discount
|Intel Core m3
|8GB RAM/64GB Storage
|$449 or 24-monthly payments of $18.71
|44%
|Intel Core i5
|8GB RAM/128GB Storage
|$649 or 24-monthly payments of $27.04
|35%
|Intel Core i7
|16GB RAM/256GB Storage
|$1,249 or 24-monthly payments of $52.04
|22%
Again, don't forget that Google is tossing in a free keyboard and a pen. We should point out that the deal ends on December 4th.
