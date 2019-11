Disney+ app update brings much-needed features, some still missing

Technical issues marred the Disney+ launch, but everything seems to be working fine now for the majority of the streaming service's customers. That's not to say that there's no room for improvements, especially when it comes to the Disney+ app , which needs some basic features that similar apps from rival players already have.One would think that Disney studied the market carefully before launching its service to offer customers a product that's just as good as those provided by the competition. Well, the Disney+ app is missing a lot of features and customers already complain about some of them that shouldn't have been so hard to implement in the first place.Luckily, Disney has already started to add some of these features and the latest update includes improvements that will make Disney+ app users' lives easier. So, if you've already updated the app, you'll notice that there are new functions available like Resume, Restart and Add to Watchlist.Two other important improvements are reportedly being tested in the Netherlands – Continue Watching and Autoplay, WDW News Today claims. It remains to be seen how fast Disney will be able to add them if they didn't already for many users.