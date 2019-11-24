Disney+ app update brings much-needed features, some still missing
Luckily, Disney has already started to add some of these features and the latest update includes improvements that will make Disney+ app users' lives easier. So, if you've already updated the app, you'll notice that there are new functions available like Resume, Restart and Add to Watchlist.
Two other important improvements are reportedly being tested in the Netherlands – Continue Watching and Autoplay, WDW News Today claims. It remains to be seen how fast Disney will be able to add them if they didn't already for many users.
