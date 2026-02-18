Google app sends iPhone users a Grok notification that leads to inappropriate AI content
iPhone users received a very odd Grok notification from the Google app and it sent them to a GIF that was odder still.
An iPhone Air on a MagSafe charging stand. | Image by PhoneArena
Google can’t seem to catch a break since yesterday: first YouTube went down across the U.S. and then the company’s app apparently started sending out inappropriate links to iPhone users. According to multiple reports, the odd behavior was seen across quite a significant number of iPhones and even Canadian users seem to be receiving the notification.
Multiple iPhone users have reported receiving a Grok notification from their Google app. There is no explanation or any rationale provided alongside this notification, it just showed up. Users who tapped on the notification were taken to the Grok website, to a specific GIF to be precise.
A cause for this weird behavior from the Google app has not yet been narrowed down, and the company has not released a statement acknowledging the mishap either. It is entirely possible that, during the aforementioned YouTube outage, someone managed to infiltrate Google’s systems and played a prank.
However, it is also quite possible that this link was something that a developer over at Google accidentally sent out en masse via the app. As one commenter points out, this might have happened due to someone “vibe coding”, a practice that mostly utilizes AI to write the code for you. If that’s the case, then someone’s probably getting fired by tonight.
Google sends out a Grok notification
The GIF, which I am not going to link here for obvious reasons, is of an AI-generated woman performing rather inappropriately in front of a camera. To save everyone the trouble of having to imagine what the GIF is about, let’s just say that it’s not something that the official Google app should be sending out to iPhone users.
Did you get the Grok notification on your iPhone too?
A possible hack or a developer mistake?
Grok was recently criticized for generating explicit content of real people on X. | Image by PhoneArena
