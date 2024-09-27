Subscribe to access exclusive content
View Plans

The Garmin Venu 3S offers style and plenty of features at even cheaper price with this limited-time deal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A black Garmin Venu 3 watch placed on a wrist with the display turned on.
As we shared, Woot is currently selling the feature-rich Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm LTE at a lovely 47% discount. But if you're more of a Garmin fan, you might want to pass on this sweet deal and go for the Garmin Venu 3S instead, which is also heavily discounted at the retailer right now.

The 41mm version of the Venu 3 can now be yours for $100 off, meaning you can snatch one for just $349.99, down from $449.99. Act quickly, as this is a limited-time deal and might expire in the blink of an eye. Granted, Woot had the same offer a few weeks ago, so it might reappear at some point, but why risk it? The watch is an absolute bargain at its current price, and it would be a real bummer if you missed this chance to save big.

Garmin Venu 3S: Save $100 at Woot!

The feature-rich Garmin Venu 3S is on sale for $100 off its price at Woot, but for a limited time. The watch is full of features, packs a touchscreen AMOLED display, and delivers up to 10 days of battery life. It's a real bargain. So, act fast and save now!
$100 off (22%)
$349 99
$449 99
Buy at Woot


For instance, it boasts a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, meaning it'll easily handle occasional bumps. In addition, it's full of health-tracking features, including ECG, body battery energy monitoring, and skin temperature measurements. Plus, it comes with a sleep coach feature that provides personalized tips to help improve your sleep.

Along with its impressive health-tracking features, the Garmin Venu 3S also offers smart notifications, Garmin Pay for easy contactless payments, and the ability to make and receive phone calls right from your wrist. It also supports the Garmin Connect IQ store, where you can download a variety of apps to customize your experience.

Battery life is great, too, with the watch offering up to 10 days of usage on a single charge. In comparison, Samsung's all-new Galaxy Watch 7 needs to be charged every night.

Clearly, the Garmin Venu 3S is among the top smartwatches out there and is a fantastic deal at its current price at Woot. So, why wait? Tap the deal button in this article and grab this sleek smartwatch for less today!
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
61 stories
27 Sep, 2024
The Garmin Venu 3S offers style and plenty of features at even cheaper price with this limited-time deal
26 Sep, 2024
Ultra-rare Garmin Forerunner 255 deal saves you a massive $170
25 Sep, 2024
The high-end Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is ready to win hearts at Amazon — save $252 on one now
24 Sep, 2024
The smaller-sized Garmin Forerunner 265 is now $105 off and a tempting choice at Amazon
18 Sep, 2024
Now's your chance to snag the Garmin Vivoactive 5 at lower prices with this ultra-rare Amazon deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google Pixel 6's swan song: a bittersweet farewell to Android updates
Google Pixel 6's swan song: a bittersweet farewell to Android updates

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless