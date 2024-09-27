The Garmin Venu 3S offers style and plenty of features at even cheaper price with this limited-time deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
As we shared, Woot is currently selling the feature-rich Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm LTE at a lovely 47% discount. But if you're more of a Garmin fan, you might want to pass on this sweet deal and go for the Garmin Venu 3S instead, which is also heavily discounted at the retailer right now.
The 41mm version of the Venu 3 can now be yours for $100 off, meaning you can snatch one for just $349.99, down from $449.99. Act quickly, as this is a limited-time deal and might expire in the blink of an eye. Granted, Woot had the same offer a few weeks ago, so it might reappear at some point, but why risk it? The watch is an absolute bargain at its current price, and it would be a real bummer if you missed this chance to save big.
For instance, it boasts a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, meaning it'll easily handle occasional bumps. In addition, it's full of health-tracking features, including ECG, body battery energy monitoring, and skin temperature measurements. Plus, it comes with a sleep coach feature that provides personalized tips to help improve your sleep.
Along with its impressive health-tracking features, the Garmin Venu 3S also offers smart notifications, Garmin Pay for easy contactless payments, and the ability to make and receive phone calls right from your wrist. It also supports the Garmin Connect IQ store, where you can download a variety of apps to customize your experience.
Clearly, the Garmin Venu 3S is among the top smartwatches out there and is a fantastic deal at its current price at Woot. So, why wait? Tap the deal button in this article and grab this sleek smartwatch for less today!
The 41mm version of the Venu 3 can now be yours for $100 off, meaning you can snatch one for just $349.99, down from $449.99. Act quickly, as this is a limited-time deal and might expire in the blink of an eye. Granted, Woot had the same offer a few weeks ago, so it might reappear at some point, but why risk it? The watch is an absolute bargain at its current price, and it would be a real bummer if you missed this chance to save big.
For instance, it boasts a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, meaning it'll easily handle occasional bumps. In addition, it's full of health-tracking features, including ECG, body battery energy monitoring, and skin temperature measurements. Plus, it comes with a sleep coach feature that provides personalized tips to help improve your sleep.
Along with its impressive health-tracking features, the Garmin Venu 3S also offers smart notifications, Garmin Pay for easy contactless payments, and the ability to make and receive phone calls right from your wrist. It also supports the Garmin Connect IQ store, where you can download a variety of apps to customize your experience.
Battery life is great, too, with the watch offering up to 10 days of usage on a single charge. In comparison, Samsung's all-new Galaxy Watch 7 needs to be charged every night.
Clearly, the Garmin Venu 3S is among the top smartwatches out there and is a fantastic deal at its current price at Woot. So, why wait? Tap the deal button in this article and grab this sleek smartwatch for less today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
27 Sep, 2024The Garmin Venu 3S offers style and plenty of features at even cheaper price with this limited-time deal
26 Sep, 2024Ultra-rare Garmin Forerunner 255 deal saves you a massive $170
25 Sep, 2024The high-end Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is ready to win hearts at Amazon — save $252 on one now
24 Sep, 2024The smaller-sized Garmin Forerunner 265 is now $105 off and a tempting choice at Amazon
18 Sep, 2024Now's your chance to snag the Garmin Vivoactive 5 at lower prices with this ultra-rare Amazon deal
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: