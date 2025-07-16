Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is way more attractive at a massive $110 off on Amazon

Grab the Garmin Vivoactive 5 and enjoy multi-day battery life, advanced workout and health features at a much lower price.

Garmin Vivoactive 5 on a white table.
Are you looking for a GPS watch with multi-day battery life and an AMOLED touchscreen for less than $200? The Garmin Vivoactive 5 might just be right for you. Usually, this bad boy goes for just under $300, but Amazon's latest promo brings it to a much sweeter price. Possibly for a limited time, the device is 37% off, saving you an impressive $110.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: save $110 at Amazon

$110 off (37%)
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a fantastic choice for workout enthusiasts at its current Amazon price. Right now, the e-commerce giant offers the Black model for an impressive $110 off its original price, knocking it to one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
Buy at Amazon

While Amazon has launched many deals on this Garmin watch, this 37% markdown is a first. However, it's not just the e-commerce giant feeling generous. In fact, Walmart matches the deal, offering the same $110 discount on the Black model. Whichever merchant you choose, you're saving big!

Sure, the Galaxy Watch 7 is available at roughly the same price right now, but it doesn't offer an 11-day battery life. The Vivoactive 5, meanwhile, has multiple features designed to reach and maintain your fitness goals.

Not only does it track all your activities, but this bad boy also has Workout Benefit and Recovery Time. These extras help you understand how each workout improves your overall health and endurance, and when's the best time to take on your next fitness challenge.

On top of that, you get highly accurate sleep and nap tracking features. During our time with it, we found that this Garmin watch consistently detected sleep times with great precision. Heart rate tracking is spot-on, though serious athletes might prefer having a chest strap for even more accurate readings. Check out our full Garmin Vivoactive 5 review for a deeper look at its overall performance.

As if that's not enough, this bad boy has a beautiful and bright 1.2-inch OLED touchscreen—an extra that not every Garmin watch has. And with a battery life of up to 11 days or four days with an always-on display, the Vivoactive 5 shapes up to be quite an attractive choice for workout enthusiasts. Get yours at Amazon and save $110 on the Black model.

