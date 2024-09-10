The high-end Garmin Venu 3S outshines its competition with this limited-time Woot deal

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
By
Woot is one of the retailers that often have hefty discounts on top-tier devices, but you need to act fast, as these price cuts come with timers. Like the current $100 discount on the premium Garmin Venu 3S, for instance.

The retailer is letting you score this feature-rich smartwatch for $349.99, instead of paying $449.99. But the offer will be available for 4 more days — at the time of writing — or while supplies last. And given that this is the 41mm version of the Venu 3, Garmin's latest answer to Samsung and Apple's fancy smartwatches, supplies might run out pretty fast, considering how much this watch has to offer.

Garmin Venu 3S: Save $100!

The feature-rich Garmin Venu 3S can now be yours for $100 off its price at Woot, but for a limited time. The watch is loaded with features, packs a touchscreen AMOLED display, and offers up to 10 days of battery life. It's a real bargain right now, so don't hesitate and save today!
$100 off (22%)
$349 99
$449 99
Buy at Woot


For example, it boasts a bright and colorful AMOLED touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, meaning it can withstand accidental bumps on the kitchen table. Then there is its Garmin lineage, thanks to which you get a plethora of health-tracking features like body battery energy monitoring, ECG, skin temperature measurement during sleep, stress tracking, and more. The watch even boasts a sleep coach functionality, which provides personalized coaching for how you can improve your sleep.

In addition to its countless health-tracking features, the Garmin Venu 3S supports stuff like smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and phone calls. Yep, you can take or make phone calls directly from your wrist, which is something not many Garmin watches can brag about. Moreover, this bad boy supports Garmin's Connect IQ store from where you can download various apps.

But what about battery life? Do you need to charge it every night like the Galaxy Watch 7? Well, the Garmin Venu 3S beats Samsung's latest smartwatch in this department, offering up to 10 days of usage on a single charge.

As you can see, the Garmin Venu 3S is a real bargain and among the best smartwatches on the market. So, what are you still waiting for? Save on this feature-packed smartwatch now by tapping the deal button at the beginning of the article.

