The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar has just become a no-brainer at 50% off on Amazon

The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is $201 off

Looking for a timepiece that matches your active lifestyle, features a rugged design, and has unlimited battery life? The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar might be worth a look, provided you're OK with getting a 40mm GPS watch. Typically, this fella can set you back nearly $400 — as much as a Galaxy A36 5G . But now, you can get it for 50% off at Amazon.That's no joke, by the way — this Garmin watch indeed comes with a $201 discount right now, making it practically a no-brainer for just about any workout enthusiast. Sure, it's not the latest Instinct model on the market, but it's hard to pass up at that massive price cut.Right off the bat, we should note this might not be your primary pick if you're looking for a touchscreen and a sleek, fashionable design. Instead, this Garmin timepiece emphasizes durability, offering impressive thermal and shock resistance. Plus, with water resistance up to 100 meters, you're all set for everything from open-water swimming to snorkeling and light diving.Obviously, the Instinct 2S Solar is built to withstand just about anything. But that's just the beginning! The unit features multiple built-in sports apps, helping you track all sorts of activities and get VO2 Max insights as you go. There's also continuous heart rate tracking, stress measurements, body battery energy monitoring, and more.The Instinct 2S Solar won't leave you stranded during off-grid adventures, either. It has a built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter for improved orientation. On top of that, it supports multiple global navigation satellite systems and offers Trackback Routing to help you reach your journey's starting point with ease.Rounding things out is its enviable battery life. This fella can last up to 51 days (with three hours of daily solar charging) on your wrist in smartwatch mode. Even if you don't use the solar charging feature, you're still looking at about 21 days of use per charge, which is a solid result.There's just no denying it: at $201 off, this ~$400 GPS watch is absolutely irresistible. If it sounds like your kind of wrist companion, now's your chance to grab the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar at 50% off.