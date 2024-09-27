At 47% off, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE is a real bargain, but only for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you've been eyeing the stylish Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for a while, you'll be pleased to learn that now is the perfect time to get this awesome smartwatch, as it's heavily discounted at Woot.
The retailer is offering a sweet $210 discount on the 43mm LTE variant of this wearable. This means you can grab a unit for just $239.99 instead of paying the hefty sum of $449.99. You should act fast, as this is a limited-time deal and might expire any minute.
As the 'Classic' part of the name suggests, Samsung's ex-flagship smartwatch features a timeless design, making it a perfect match for an expensive suit. In addition to its sleek look, the timepiece is packed with all the health-tracking features you'd expect to find on a premium wearable. Plus, it boasts Samsung's body composition functionality, allowing you to easily measure your muscle and fat percentages.
Its battery life could have been better, though. The watch will easily last you the whole day, but you'll likely have to place it to charge before going to bed. Granted, such battery life is normal for such a smartwatch, but given that Garmin has wearables that can last weeks on a single charge, it's not ideal either.
All in all, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic remains one of the best smartwatches around, even if it's technically an older device. Furthermore, it's an absolute bargain at its current price at Woot, so don't waste time and save on this fella now!
The retailer is offering a sweet $210 discount on the 43mm LTE variant of this wearable. This means you can grab a unit for just $239.99 instead of paying the hefty sum of $449.99. You should act fast, as this is a limited-time deal and might expire any minute.
As the 'Classic' part of the name suggests, Samsung's ex-flagship smartwatch features a timeless design, making it a perfect match for an expensive suit. In addition to its sleek look, the timepiece is packed with all the health-tracking features you'd expect to find on a premium wearable. Plus, it boasts Samsung's body composition functionality, allowing you to easily measure your muscle and fat percentages.
Since it runs on Wear OS, you'll also be able to download various apps and watch faces directly from Google's Play Store. Additionally, the wearable packs features like NFC for payments, smart notifications, and phone call support.
Its battery life could have been better, though. The watch will easily last you the whole day, but you'll likely have to place it to charge before going to bed. Granted, such battery life is normal for such a smartwatch, but given that Garmin has wearables that can last weeks on a single charge, it's not ideal either.
All in all, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic remains one of the best smartwatches around, even if it's technically an older device. Furthermore, it's an absolute bargain at its current price at Woot, so don't waste time and save on this fella now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
27 Sep, 2024At 47% off, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE is a real bargain, but only for a limited time
26 Sep, 2024The feature-rich Galaxy Watch 6 40mm dips even further in price on Amazon
20 Sep, 2024The Galaxy Watch FE is still a bargain hunter's dream with Amazon's latest discount
19 Sep, 2024This one Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 model with 4G LTE is on sale at a new record high Amazon discount
16 Sep, 2024Amazon launches another awesome Galaxy Watch 6 deal — save $100 on both sizes
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: