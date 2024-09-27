Subscribe to access exclusive content
At 47% off, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE is a real bargain, but only for a limited time

By
0comments
Samsung Deals Wearables
A black Galaxy Watch 6 Classic placed on a wooden surface with the display turned on
If you've been eyeing the stylish Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for a while, you'll be pleased to learn that now is the perfect time to get this awesome smartwatch, as it's heavily discounted at Woot.

The retailer is offering a sweet $210 discount on the 43mm LTE variant of this wearable. This means you can grab a unit for just $239.99 instead of paying the hefty sum of $449.99. You should act fast, as this is a limited-time deal and might expire any minute.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm, LTE): Save $210!

Get the 43mm LTE Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at Woot and score sweet savings of $210. The watch is loaded with features, goes well with a suit and is a real steal at its current price. Act fast and save now!
$210 off (47%)
$239 99
$449 99
Buy at Woot


As the 'Classic' part of the name suggests, Samsung's ex-flagship smartwatch features a timeless design, making it a perfect match for an expensive suit. In addition to its sleek look, the timepiece is packed with all the health-tracking features you'd expect to find on a premium wearable. Plus, it boasts Samsung's body composition functionality, allowing you to easily measure your muscle and fat percentages.

Since it runs on Wear OS, you'll also be able to download various apps and watch faces directly from Google's Play Store. Additionally, the wearable packs features like NFC for payments, smart notifications, and phone call support.

Its battery life could have been better, though. The watch will easily last you the whole day, but you'll likely have to place it to charge before going to bed. Granted, such battery life is normal for such a smartwatch, but given that Garmin has wearables that can last weeks on a single charge, it's not ideal either.

All in all, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic remains one of the best smartwatches around, even if it's technically an older device. Furthermore, it's an absolute bargain at its current price at Woot, so don't waste time and save on this fella now!
Loading ...
