The exciting Garmin Venu 3S is back at its Black Friday price on Amazon

Save $100 on the Garmin Venu 3S at Amazon Want to get the ideal Galaxy Watch 7 alternative with an AMOLED display and long battery life for less? Now's your chance to do it. Hurry up and snatch the awesome Garmin Venu 3S at its Black Friday price on Amazon. The sale will save you $100! $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 7

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.



If you like what this bad boy brings to the table, know now's an excellent time to get one. Hurry up and snatch your Garmin Venu 3S for $100 off its original price at Amazon.

Looking for the ideal Galaxy Watch 7 alternative with a long battery life and superb metrics accuracy? The Garmin Venu 3 Series is for you, then! This bad boy might be more expensive than Samsung's latest watches, but it offers a lot in return. And guess what? You can currently grab the smaller 41mm model, better known as the Garmin Venu 3S , at $100 off its $450 original price. Act fast and get yours at Amazon before it's too late.In case you're wondering, this Garmin watch was available at the same ~$350 price during Black Friday, making it an absolute hit for users who value advanced training features and extra-long battery life. We'd like to point out that neither Best Buy nor Walmart have an identical promo at the time of writing, making Amazon's sale all the more exciting.As one of the best Garmin watches , the Venu 3S easily rivals not just thebut the Apple Watch Series 10 as well. The model stands out with a stunning 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen and an ultra-long 10-day battery life. But it offers more than that!While testing it, we discovered that this fella does an excellent job of tracking naps and sleep, correctly detecting when you fall asleep and wake up. On top of that, it breaks down different sleep stages and provides explanations for each sleep stage and its importance. The unit is also very good at tracking body temperature, heart rate, HRV status, and more, thanks to the new Elevate Gen 5 sensor.Just as stunning on the workout tracking front, the unit offers on-screen animated workouts, shows wrist-based running power, and estimates your fitness age. As if that's not enough, you get a wheelchair mode with specialized sports apps.As emphasized in our Garmin Venu 3 review , the only thing we're not particularly happy with here is Garmin OS. Compared to some of the best smartwatches in 2024 , this fella's navigation feels kinda ancient. Once you familiarize yourself with it, the interface gets fairly easy to use, but it's still worth noting.