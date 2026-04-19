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A rare Garmin Venu 3 bargain just popped up at Amazon

Premium wearables don't usually get much cheaper, but this one just did.

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Garmin Venu 3 on a white table, set against a blue-purple wall.
This is easily one of the best deals I've seen over the past few months. | Image by PhoneArena

Don't feel like you can trust a Galaxy Watch until the battery-draining issue gets solved? I've got the perfect alternative. Amazon is now allowing you to save 22% on the Garmin Venu 3, making it one of the best alternatives to Apple and Samsung wearables. 

Although the Garmin Venu 3S has been on sale multiple times this year, the larger model with a 45mm case hasn't received the same attention. This is actually one of its first discounts this year, so it's definitely worth your attention.

By the way, this bad boy's successor is also on sale right now. Amazon has slashed 15% off the Venu 4 with leather bands (the wearable ships with a couple of those). That brings the 45mm variant, which usually costs about $600, to less than $515.

Garmin Venu 3: save $101 at Amazon

$101 off (22%)
The Garmin Venu 3 with a 45mm case has surprisingly dropped to a much cheaper price. Likely for a short while, you can get the model with a $101 discount at Amazon. The wearable stands out with a solid battery life and a number of useful features.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu 4: now 15% off

$89 off (15%)
The Garmin Venu 4 is also on sale right now. Amazon is allowing you to get the most premium version of this wearable, with two leather bands included, for 15% off. With advanced workout features and fantastic battery life, this one is a fantastic pick for many.
Buy at Amazon
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While the newer version is undeniably more stylish, especially with the leather bands, those seeking maximum value will find the Venu 3 the better pick. This one features an OLED screen and various features to keep your training on track. 

For instance, you've got highly accurate GPS accuracy, which helps when you're running in the big city or exploring new territories. With Body Battery measurements, it also helps determine the ideal time for your next workout. 

While some smartwatches sometimes struggle with accurately detecting heart rate, this one is flawless on that front. It's even equipped with a detailed sleep tracking feature, and we've found it's quite precise at determining the time you fall asleep and wake up.

Unlike most Garmin watches, this one supports calls and a voice assistant (through your phone), further elevating the user experience. You can learn more about its features and overall performance in our Garmin Venu 3 review

Best of all, the wearable can make it up to 14 days on a single charge. Yep, that's no joke. Even with an always-on display, you're still looking at about five days of use. 

If long battery life is your top priority, you'll definitely appreciate this model. Grab it now and save 22% on Amazon.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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