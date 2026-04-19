A rare Garmin Venu 3 bargain just popped up at Amazon
Premium wearables don't usually get much cheaper, but this one just did.
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This is easily one of the best deals I've seen over the past few months. | Image by PhoneArena
Don't feel like you can trust a Galaxy Watch until the battery-draining issue gets solved? I've got the perfect alternative. Amazon is now allowing you to save 22% on the Garmin Venu 3, making it one of the best alternatives to Apple and Samsung wearables.
Although the Garmin Venu 3S has been on sale multiple times this year, the larger model with a 45mm case hasn't received the same attention. This is actually one of its first discounts this year, so it's definitely worth your attention.
By the way, this bad boy's successor is also on sale right now. Amazon has slashed 15% off the Venu 4 with leather bands (the wearable ships with a couple of those). That brings the 45mm variant, which usually costs about $600, to less than $515.
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While the newer version is undeniably more stylish, especially with the leather bands, those seeking maximum value will find the Venu 3 the better pick. This one features an OLED screen and various features to keep your training on track.
For instance, you've got highly accurate GPS accuracy, which helps when you're running in the big city or exploring new territories. With Body Battery measurements, it also helps determine the ideal time for your next workout.
While some smartwatches sometimes struggle with accurately detecting heart rate, this one is flawless on that front. It's even equipped with a detailed sleep tracking feature, and we've found it's quite precise at determining the time you fall asleep and wake up.
Unlike most Garmin watches, this one supports calls and a voice assistant (through your phone), further elevating the user experience. You can learn more about its features and overall performance in our Garmin Venu 3 review.
Best of all, the wearable can make it up to 14 days on a single charge. Yep, that's no joke. Even with an always-on display, you're still looking at about five days of use.
If long battery life is your top priority, you'll definitely appreciate this model. Grab it now and save 22% on Amazon.
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