The sleek Garmin fēnix 7S is packed with features and is now a whopping $200 off at Best Buy
We are back with another awesome deal on a stylish smartwatch. This time, we'll be talking about the sleek Garmin fēnix 7S, which is available for a whopping $200 off its price at Best Buy. That sweet discount allows bargain hunters to snag a unit for $449.99 instead of the watch's usual price of $649.99.
The truth is that $449.99 is still a bit steep. But if you can afford to spend the cash, the Garmin fēnix 7S has quite a lot to offer in return. However, if you want something more affordable, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is on sale for less than $190 on Amazon. So, feel free to get this bad boy instead.
Although it's on the pricey side, the Garmin fēnix 7S is a great-looking smartwatch loaded with health-tracking features. For example, the watch can show your stamina levels, similar to what you might see in a video game. It also has a recovery time advisor, letting you know when you'll be ready for your next workout. Moreover, the watch can assess whether you are training productively and monitor your sleep and energy reserves.
Beyond its advanced health-tracking capabilities, the Garmin fēnix 7S offers various lifestyle features. These include smart notifications, Garmin Pay, a stock tracker, and access to Garmin's Connect store.
The watch has good battery life, too. It should be able to last up to 11 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.
With its sleek design, a plethora of features, and nice battery life, the Garmin fēnix 7S is indeed a real bang for your buck. Furthermore, you can snag it at a lower price if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal while it's still available. Therefore, we suggest doing precisely that! Tap the deal button in this article and get your Garmin fēnix 7S for less now!
30 May, 2024
