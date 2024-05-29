Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

At 43% off, the versatile Garmin Vivoactive 4S is a real bargain for the frugal and stylish

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Garmin's smartwatches may be fancy wearables made for outdoor enthusiasts, but most of them fall in the premium category, which means they also sport premium price tags.

But if you are a cash-strapped tech enthusiast, don't despair! You can get a premium Garmin smartwatch without breaking the bank as long as you take advantage of this deal.

Amazon is selling the sleek Garmin Vivoactive 4S at a whopping $141 discount, cutting a whole 43% off the watch's usual price. Thanks to that price cut, you can treat yourself to this awesome wearable for less than $190.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: Save $141

Get the sleek Garmin Vivoactive 4S for $141 off its price on Amazon. The watch is full of features and offers up to seven days of battery life. It's a real bang for your buck, especially at its current price. So, act fast and get one for less today!
$141 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon


Granted, we've seen better deals on this beautiful timepiece. For instance, it was discounted by $180 (55%) in November. But we can't argue that a $141 price reduction is still significant, making this deal irresistible.

It's worth noting that the significant discount on the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is likely due to its age. However, despite being released in 2019, this handsome fella still offers plenty of features, making it a great choice for someone on a budget.

For instance, it can monitor your sleep, and breathing, and track your energy and stress levels. It can also double as a personal trainer, offering tailored training plans, as it supports Garmin's Coach functionality.

It also boasts lifestyle features such as Garmin Pay, smart notifications, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, from where you can download apps and watch faces. Additionally, with up to seven days of battery life, it even has the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic envious.

So, while an older smartwatch, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S still offers great value for money. Just be sure to act fast and snatch one at a discounted price before it's too late!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

