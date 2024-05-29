At 43% off, the versatile Garmin Vivoactive 4S is a real bargain for the frugal and stylish





So, while an older smartwatch, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S still offers great value for money. Just be sure to act fast and snatch one at a discounted price before it's too late! Granted, we've seen better deals on this beautiful timepiece. For instance, it was discounted by $180 (55%) in November . But we can't argue that a $141 price reduction is still significant, making this deal irresistible.It's worth noting that the significant discount on the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is likely due to its age. However, despite being released in 2019, this handsome fella still offers plenty of features, making it a great choice for someone on a budget.For instance, it can monitor your sleep, and breathing, and track your energy and stress levels. It can also double as a personal trainer, offering tailored training plans, as it supports Garmin's Coach functionality.It also boasts lifestyle features such as Garmin Pay, smart notifications, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, from where you can download apps and watch faces. Additionally, with up to seven days of battery life, it even has the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic envious.So, while an older smartwatch, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S still offers great value for money. Just be sure to act fast and snatch one at a discounted price before it's too late!

Garmin's smartwatches may be fancy wearables made for outdoor enthusiasts, but most of them fall in the premium category, which means they also sport premium price tags.But if you are a cash-strapped tech enthusiast, don't despair! You can get a premium Garmin smartwatch without breaking the bank as long as you take advantage of this deal.Amazon is selling the sleek Garmin Vivoactive 4S at a whopping $141 discount, cutting a whole 43% off the watch's usual price. Thanks to that price cut, you can treat yourself to this awesome wearable for less than $190.