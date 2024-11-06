Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

The robust Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition drops below the $400 mark yet again

Amazon's gorgeous discount on one of the best outdoor-friendly smartwatches is back with a bang! That means you can once again buy the premium (and expensive) Garmin Epix Gen 2 at crazy-low prices! The Apple Watch Ultra 2 alternative for Android phone users is now $400 cheaper than usual, landing it at its second-best price at the e-commerce giant.

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition: Save $400

Once again, Amazon sells the Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition in White Titanium for 44% off its regular price. That lands the premium timepiece for outdoorsy people at its second-best price. It's definitely a hit right now, so hurry up and buy one before it's too late!
$400 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon

Mind you, we're talking about the Sapphire Edition model that's now 44% off, not the regular one. And that bad boy regularly costs almost $900, significantly more than the latest Galaxy Watch Ultra (priced at $650). But its robust titanium case, always-on, and extra-bright 1.3-inch AMOLED display with sapphire protection ensure your investment will pay off in time.

It's not just the robust design that makes this bad boy a supreme choice for outdoorsy users. For one thing, it beats many of the best smartwatches on the market on the battery life front, offering up to 16 days of use between charges. Even with an Always-On display, you can get up to six days per charge. For context, the Galaxy Watch Ultra barely makes it over two days.

The Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition will obviously stay on your wrist longer than some of its direct competitors. But is it just as feature-rich as the mainstream premium options from Apple and Samsung? Actually, it is! You've got everything from morning reports to surf-ready features and then some! During workouts, you'll probably have a hard time finding a performance metric this bad boy doesn't track the whole time. That's another reason why active users prefer this wearable.

Of course, standard health features like heart rate, sleep and nap, energy monitoring, etc., are all present. The same goes for the enhanced multi-band GNSS technology, delivering better positioning in all sorts of environments.

As if that's not enough, this particular Epix Gen 2 features built-in TopoActive maps, including detailed ones for skiers and golfers. The latter provides turn-by-turn navigation, allowing you to explore the unknown without fear of getting lost.

While we've seen this Garmin Watch even cheaper for a short while during October Prime Day, we believe it's an irresistible pick right now. After all, there's simply no telling whether Amazon will decide to discount it by an extra $100 on Black Friday. So, if you don't feel like waiting, now's your chance to score $400 off the Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer

