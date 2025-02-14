Save up to $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Samsung's generous trade-in promo
Do you like foldable phones with their big screens and premium design? Then you've probably considered the ultra-expensive Galaxy Z Fold 6. While its asking price is undeniably steep, the Samsung Store now gives you massive savings of up to $1,300 on select colorways with eligible trade-ins.
Let's break it down: online exclusive color variants get an instant $300 discount in both storage configurations. On top of that, trade-ins let you grab an additional price cut of up to $1,000. In other words, you can buy the 512GB model ($2,019.99 standard price) for as low as $719.99, while the base storage configuration can be yours for only $599.99 (with the right trade-in device). That's a pretty generous offer every Samsung fan should consider.
Better yet, its 6.3-inch outer display is slightly larger now, making it more comfortable to use. While the main 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display retains the size of last year's model, the wider design creates a sense of more screen real estate.
What about the camera? The Samsung phone features a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and a 10 MP 3X telephoto unit on the rear. Generally, the primary camera delivers excellent images, but photos taken with the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses look less impressive. In other words, it's a capable option for capturing memories, though not the best camera phone out there.
This Android phone beats most of its competitors on the performance front, boasting an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip inside. Our detailed Galaxy Z Fold 6 review shows just how powerful it is. If raw horsepower is your top priority, this one won't disappoint.
And now, the question you're all probably asking — is the crease smaller this time? Yes! Note that we say smaller, not gone. Indeed, the newer model looks better than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 on that front. Still, the OnePlus Open continues to hold the no-crease crown (at least for now).
Add to the whole package a plethora of Galaxy AI features and seven years of software support, and you've got one of the best foldable phones right now. So, if you have an eligible device that you don't mind trading in, be sure to take advantage of Samsung's promo.
