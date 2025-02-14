Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Save up to $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Samsung's generous trade-in promo

Do you like foldable phones with their big screens and premium design? Then you've probably considered the ultra-expensive Galaxy Z Fold 6. While its asking price is undeniably steep, the Samsung Store now gives you massive savings of up to $1,300 on select colorways with eligible trade-ins.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is up to 64% off at Samsung!

$719 99
$2019 99
$1300 off (64%)
Get the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in online exclusive colors to save $300! But that's not all: the official store gives you an extra trade-in credit of up to $1,000, maximizing your discount to as much as $1,300!
Buy at Samsung

The 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 is as low as $599.99!

$599 99
$1899 99
$1300 off (68%)
Don't need the 512GB model? Not to worry, the base Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also on sale, offered for up to $1,300 off with trade-ins. Just like the larger storage configuration, this promo is only available on online exclusive colors, which get an instant $300 price cut, with up to $1,000 extra off with trade-ins.
Buy at Samsung

Let's break it down: online exclusive color variants get an instant $300 discount in both storage configurations. On top of that, trade-ins let you grab an additional price cut of up to $1,000. In other words, you can buy the 512GB model ($2,019.99 standard price) for as low as $719.99, while the base storage configuration can be yours for only $599.99 (with the right trade-in device). That's a pretty generous offer every Samsung fan should consider.

This Android phone beats most of its competitors on the performance front, boasting an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip inside. Our detailed Galaxy Z Fold 6 review shows just how powerful it is. If raw horsepower is your top priority, this one won't disappoint.

Better yet, its 6.3-inch outer display is slightly larger now, making it more comfortable to use. While the main 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display retains the size of last year's model, the wider design creates a sense of more screen real estate.

And now, the question you're all probably asking — is the crease smaller this time? Yes! Note that we say smaller, not gone. Indeed, the newer model looks better than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 on that front. Still, the OnePlus Open continues to hold the no-crease crown (at least for now).

What about the camera? The Samsung phone features a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and a 10 MP 3X telephoto unit on the rear. Generally, the primary camera delivers excellent images, but photos taken with the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses look less impressive. In other words, it's a capable option for capturing memories, though not the best camera phone out there.

Add to the whole package a plethora of Galaxy AI features and seven years of software support, and you've got one of the best foldable phones right now. So, if you have an eligible device that you don't mind trading in, be sure to take advantage of Samsung's promo.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading Comments...

