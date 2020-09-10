Apple has reportedly ordered display samples from Samsung for its foldable iPhone

Earlier, Apple was expected to launch a foldable iPhone in 2023 . If a new leak is to go by, the device will arrive much sooner.



Well-known leaker Well-known leaker Ice Universe claims that Apple has asked Samsung for foldable screen samples. If things go per plan, Apple could strike a one-year deal with the South Korean giant. This year, Samsung is expected to sell 70 million units of OLED panels to Apple for the upcoming iPhone 12 . LG is expected to ship 18 million units.









Back to the foldable iPhone, it was previously tipped to feature a dual-screen design like the Surface Duo. Now that Apple has supposedly asked Samsung for foldable display samples, we wonder if there has been a shift in its strategy.





Per a previous report, Apple will market the product as a foldable iPad and it will run iPad OS.



Tipster Jon Prosser, whose track record is pretty decent but not pristine, had previously claimed it wouldn't be long before a bendable iPhone arrives. Apparently, the release time frame will depend on the launch of Corning's foldable Gorilla Glass





A working design is expected later this year. Samsung is apparently also working with the company to manufacture a robust Ultra-Thin Glass for its upcoming foldable phones.





Although foldable smartphones started out as niches devices, their shipments are forecasted to rise from 1 million units in 2019 to 100 million by 2025.