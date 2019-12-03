Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
iOS Apple

Apple reportedly plans on bringing back a more secure Touch ID for the iPhone

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 03, 2019, 2:57 PM
Apple reportedly plans on bringing back a more secure Touch ID for the iPhone
To reduce the size of the bottom bezel on 2017's Apple iPhone X, the Touch ID fingerprint scanner was removed and replaced by the Face ID secure facial recognition system. Using structured lighting, a pattern is overlayed on a subject using infrared projectors and cameras note where the pattern is distorted. This depth information allows the TrueDepth Camera to create a 3D map of the user's face in order to verify his or her identity.

The last Apple iPhone models to feature Touch ID were the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Since then, the 2018 and 2019 iPhones have all featured Face ID even though there is a contingent of iPhone users who would prefer to have Touch ID back. And now that appears to be in the cards starting with the 2020 or 2021 iPhones. Back in May, an analyst toiling over at Barclays visited Apple's supply chain and came away from his visit convinced that Apple will employ an in-display, acoustic fingerprint scanner on next year's handsets. The company had received a patent for this technology, which converts audio signals into code representing a user's fingerprints. Instead of relying on physical sensors, Apple would use acoustic transducers to help create pulses or waves that when decoded, reveal the user's fingerprints.

Today, a report from Taiwan's Economic Daily News (via MacRumors) reveals that Apple plans on meeting with touchscreen manufacturer GIS next week. The agenda is believed to include a discussion about equipping at least one iPhone with an under-display fingerprint scanner as soon as next year. The Touch ID reboot would not use the less secure optical technology used on lower-priced phones. The latter matches 2D images of fingerprints to unlock a handset and verify mobile payment info. Nor would it employ the acoustic fingerprint scanner that Apple received the aforementioned patent for; apparently the latter is not yet ready for prime time. Instead, the gang in Cupertino would call on their fair-weather friends in San Diego, Qualcomm. The chipmaker created an ultrasonic biometric reader that uses high-frequency ultrasonic sound to create a 3D image of a user's fingerprints. This is more secure than the optical version; Qualcomm says that its ultrasonic fingerprint scanner has a lag of 250 milliseconds and an error rate of 1%. Both are in line with the capacitive readers that are still widely used today which means that the advantage of using ultrasonic technology is with its enhanced security. 3D images are harder to manipulate and trick than both capacitive and optical scanners.

Apple hopes to include a full-screen ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner with the iPhone as soon as next year


Qualcomm's ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner is currently found on the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ along with all of the Galaxy Note 10 models. And there have been complaints from users that the technology is not as smooth as it should be when it comes to unlocking these devices and verifying purchases made using Samsung Pay. Unlike the version found in Sammy's flagship phones which covers a certain portion of the display, Apple is looking to implement a full-screen solution. And with perfect timing, Qualcomm announced today that it has come up with a new in-display scanner that covers 17 times more surface area than the one used by the Galaxy S10.


The ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanners only work on AMOLED displays. But that might not give us a definitive answer about which models are expected to receive this feature since it is expected that the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will all sport OLED panels next year. Apple is planning a major redesign for 2020 with some or all of the new models supporting 5G. With consumers eager to purchase iPhones that can run at speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G, the company hopes to ship 100 million units next year.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

5 Comments

torr310
Reply

1. torr310

Posts: 1701; Member since: Oct 27, 2011

I still love having a Finger Print Scanner at the front instead of back.

posted on 56 min ago

RevolutionA
Reply

2. RevolutionA

Posts: 478; Member since: Sep 30, 2017

Apples gonna put a nail straight into Sammy with this

posted on 55 min ago

Elvis358
Reply

3. Elvis358

Posts: 264; Member since: Mar 25, 2018

Yeah because Samsung's fingerprint scanners suck. Pretty much.

posted on 34 min ago

tedkord
Reply

4. tedkord

Posts: 17464; Member since: Jun 17, 2009

Been hearing that for 10 years now. Maybe one year, you'll be right. But probably not this year by copying what Samsung is already doing.

posted on 18 min ago

CEDEOTB
Reply

5. CEDEOTB

Posts: 460; Member since: Nov 21, 2016

They realized everyone is going bezel less with smaller cutouts and now they have to play catch up as usual. Not surprised.

posted on 15 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung-Galaxy-S10-Lite-A91-renders-leak
Here's what the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might look
Apple-Music-Awards-live-stream-Billie-Eilish
Here's how to watch Apple's first Music Awards winner show live
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Samsungs-2020-Galaxy-phone-design-may-be-all-about-Premium-Hole-displays
Samsung's 2020 Galaxy phone design may be all about Premium Hole displays
Apple-iPad-Pro-mini-LED-display-Q3-2020
iPad Pro with revolutionary display tech, faster chipset could debut in Q3 2020
T-Mobile-launches-its-nationwide-5G-network
T-Mobile launches its 5G nationwide network, but you can't use it until Friday
Verizon-Cyber-Monday-deals-2019-Heres-which-iPhones-will-be-free
Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2019: Here's which iPhones will be free
Best-T-Mobile-Cyber-Monday-deals-free-iPhone-8-discounted-new-iPad-and-much-more
Best T-Mobile Cyber Monday deals: free iPhone 8, discounted new iPad, and much more

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.