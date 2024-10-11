See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Galaxy Z Flip 6 receives the October 2024 security update

Samsung Android Software updates
An image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung's October 2024 security update is now available for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, following its release for the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Fold 5, and Flip 5. The update enhances the phone's security by addressing over 30 vulnerabilities in Android and One UI. This update is crucial for users who prioritize the security of their devices.

The rollout began in Europe on October 10th and is expected to reach other regions soon. Users in Europe have already started receiving update notifications. This update, identified by build number F741BXXS1AXI3, primarily focuses on improving security. It fixes over 30 security flaws detected in both Android and Samsung's One UI software.

To install the update on your Galaxy Z Flip 6, navigate to the phone's Settings app, tap on Software update, and then select Download and install. The update size is a little over 400MB, so ensure you have enough data or a Wi-Fi connection before proceeding. Given the size of the update, a stable Wi-Fi connection is recommended for a smooth download.

A screenshot of the October 2024 security update screen
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 October 2024 update rolling out. | Image credit — SamMobile


Since the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was launched recently, this update primarily addresses security fixes. It ensures that users' phones are secure from known threats while also optimizing the overall performance of the device. The October 2024 update does not bring any new features, but instead focuses on improving the security of the Galaxy Z Flip 6.  

Both the Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 come with Android 14 and One UI 6.1.1 pre-installed and are expected to receive updates to Android 15 and One UI 7.0 next year, as per the latest confirmed timeline following several delays. That said, Samsung has committed to providing these devices with a total of seven major Android OS upgrades. This commitment to long-term support is a significant advantage for Samsung users as well as users of devices by other major OEMs that have committed to the same.

This update is a good move by Samsung to ensure the security of its devices. It's important for users to keep their phones updated with the latest security patches to protect themselves from potential threats. I appreciate the company's proactive approach to security, ensuring that my device is protected from the latest threats.
