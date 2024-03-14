Galaxy Z Flip 6 flips for S24 Ultra tech: Leak hints at borrowed features

Up Next:
Samsung's much-awaited next-gen foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are set to arrive later this year, likely in July, during Samsung’s next Unpacked event. As the launch date gets closer, leaks and rumors are popping up more frequently. The latest one gives us a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming clamshell foldable.
In a recent leak from tipster Anthony (via Tom’s Guide), some of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs have been disclosed. It suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip and might offer models with 12 GB of RAM, an upgrade from the Z Flip 5, which featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and only 8 GB of RAM.
Galaxy Z Flip6— Anthony (@TheGalox_) March 13, 2024
• Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
• Bigger cooling system
• 3.9 inch outer & 6.7 inch inner displays
• 50/12 cameras
• 4000mah battery
• Improved hinge & internal layout
• Gorilla Glass Armor
• 7 years of updates
• Galaxy AI
• Possible 12gb ram models pic.twitter.com/OH1kXnYHPd
One of the upgrades mentioned by the tipster is the use of the same Corning Gorilla Armor for the external screen, as seen in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Gorilla Armor on the S24 Ultra improved scratch resistance and glare protection, setting it apart from other models.
According to the leak, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could debut with bigger screens, with the external screen expanding to 3.9 inches. This echoes a previous rumor reported by display analyst Ross Young. Additionally, the recent leak mentions an increase in the inner foldable screen size to 6.7 inches, along with improvements to the hinge and internal layout.
The leak also seems to confirm one of the earliest rumors about the Galaxy Z Flip 6: a 50 MP main camera and a 12 MP secondary lens. The post also mentions that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will feature a 4,000 mAh battery, an upgrade over the prior model’s 3,700 mAh. This improvement could potentially address one of the weaker aspects of the Z Flip series, namely its battery life.
Last but not least, the leaker suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will come with Galaxy AI on board, which is expected considering Samsung even rolled out Galaxy AI to its earlier flagship devices. Moreover, Samsung could provide its clamshell foldable buyers with seven years of updates.
If this leak is accurate, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 would undoubtedly offer more to customers and represent a clear improvement over the previous model. However, it is essential to approach such leaks with caution, as nothing is certain until it is officially confirmed. Stay tuned for further updates.
