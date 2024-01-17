These older Samsung devices are confirmed to get many Galaxy S24 AI features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is now official and as expected, one of its headlining features is its suite of AI tools . The features are integrated into One UI 6.1 and the phones will ship with it out of the box. For those wondering if older phones will also get a taste of the new AI functionalities, the answer is a resounding yes.





Galaxy AI -- which is what Samsung is calling the new AI features -- has been developed by Samsung and Google and many of them are powered by the latter's Gemini models. Galaxy AI -- which is what Samsung is calling the new AI features -- has been developed by Samsung and Google and many of them are powered by the latter's Gemini models.





The features can be broadly categorized into three categories:





Features that facilitate conversions with someone who doesn't speak the same language as you, such as Live Translate for real-time voice and text translations of calls, Interpreter for face-to-face conversations, and Chat Assist for modifying the tone of a conversation.

Image enhancement features such as erasing or recomposing an image and repositioning the subject

Miscellaneous: Circle to Search (search for anything on the screen by circling it), AI Wallpapers (for custom wallpapers), and Note Assist (for summarizing or formatting notes)













Samsung says that owners of these devices will get the new features within the first half of the year, meaning these devices will get One UI 6.1 before July.





The South Korean giant hasn't revealed exactly which features will be rolled out to older devices but it looks like a good many of them will make it to other devices. That's good news for users who don't want to get a new phone but are interested in the new features.



