Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $800 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

These older Samsung devices are confirmed to get many Galaxy S24 AI features

Samsung Android
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These older Samsung devices are confirmed to get many Galaxy S24 AI features
The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is now official and as expected, one of its headlining features is its suite of AI tools. The features are integrated into One UI 6.1 and the phones will ship with it out of the box. For those wondering if older phones will also get a taste of the new AI functionalities, the answer is a resounding yes.

Galaxy AI -- which is what Samsung is calling the new AI features -- has been developed by Samsung and Google and many of them are powered by the latter's Gemini models.

The features can be broadly categorized into three categories:

  • Features that facilitate conversions with someone who doesn't speak the same language as you, such as Live Translate for real-time voice and text translations of calls, Interpreter for face-to-face conversations, and Chat Assist for modifying the tone of a conversation.
  • Image enhancement features such as erasing or recomposing an image and repositioning the subject
  • Miscellaneous: Circle to Search (search for anything on the screen by circling it), AI Wallpapers (for custom wallpapers), and Note Assist (for summarizing or formatting notes)

Samsung says that many of the Galaxy AI features will be rolled out to older devices including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9, reports Android Authority.

Many of the Galaxy AI features introduced on Galaxy S24 will also be supported on previous models including Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series within 1H 2024. Please stay tuned for more details.

Samsung says that owners of these devices will get the new features within the first half of the year, meaning these devices will get One UI 6.1 before July.

The South Korean giant hasn't revealed exactly which features will be rolled out to older devices but it looks like a good many of them will make it to other devices. That's good news for users who don't want to get a new phone but are interested in the new features. 

Preorder Galaxy S24 Ultra at up to $970 off with a trade-in

The mightiest of all, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is now up for preorder at the official store. The smartphone with next-gen AI capabilities can now be yours at up to $750 off with an enhanced trade-in credit. You also get a free storage upgrade on Samsung, plus an extra $50 Exclusive Samsung credit by following our link. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – up to $100 Samsung Credit alongside your preorder.
$870 off (61%) Trade-in Gift
$549 99
$1419 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Preorder Galaxy S24+ at up to $670 off with a trade-in

The middle member of the Galaxy S24 family is now available for preorder at Samsung.com. Acting right away helps you save up to $650 as a trade-in credit, and you also get an exclusive $50 Samsung credit by following our link. On Samsung, you receive a free storage upgrade. The merchant offers up to $75 Samsung Credit to sweeten the pot even further. Extra savings for students are available.
$670 off (60%) Trade-in Gift
$449 99
$1119 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Preorder Galaxy S24 at up to $600 off with a trade-in

Looking for a vanilla Galaxy S24? You can now preorder one directly from Samsung.com to unlock huge savings! The smartphone can be yours at up to $550 off via an enhanced trade-in credit, and following this link gives you an extra $50 Exclusive Samsung credit. The vanilla model also arrives with a $25 Samsung Credit, and you unlock an extra 5% off its price tag via a student discount. As if that's not enough, the retailer gives you a free storage upgrade.
$610 off (71%) Trade-in Gift
$249 99
$859 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal

Latest News

T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless