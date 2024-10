The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still available at Prime Day-level discount and is a true bargain

Galaxy Z Flip 6 256GB: Save $248! Get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 256GB of storage at a whopping $248 off on Amazon. The phone offers fast performance, takes good-looking pictures and is a true bargain right now. Don't waste time and save while you can! $248 off (23%) Buy at Amazon



Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 offers great value for money, delivering great performance, awesome camera capabilities, and nice battery life in a compact, foldable form factor. Furthermore, the phone is a steal at its current price on Amazon. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and grab your new Galaxy Z Flip 6 at a huge discount today! Theis undeniably among the best phones on the market. Thanks to its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB RAM, it delivers speedy performance and there's no task it can't handle. Additionally, it rocks a capable 50 MP main camera that takes beautiful pictures and can capture videos at 4K 60fps.Battery-wise, the 4,000 mAh power cell on board can easily get you through on a single charge. To be more specific, you can get up to 16 hours and 10 minutes of web surfing or 9 hours and 8 minutes of video watching before it's time to charge.Overall, theoffers great value for money, delivering great performance, awesome camera capabilities, and nice battery life in a compact, foldable form factor. Furthermore, the phone is a steal at its current price on Amazon. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and grab your newat a huge discount today!

If you weren't able to snag a new Galaxy Z Flip 6 at a massive discount during October Prime Day , we're happy to report that it's not too late to save big on one.Despite the event having already ended, Amazon is still offering Samsung 's clamshell star at a Prime Day-level discount. The 256GB version is on sale for $248 off its price, which is, in fact, just $2 short of the incredible $250 markdown this bad boy received during Amazon's shopping bonanza. In case you need more storage space, the 512GB model is also discounted and available for $251 off.