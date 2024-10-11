See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still available at Prime Day-level discount and is a true bargain

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 unfolded with its cover display turned on, placed on a white table.
If you weren't able to snag a new Galaxy Z Flip 6 at a massive discount during October Prime Day, we're happy to report that it's not too late to save big on one.

Despite the event having already ended, Amazon is still offering Samsung's clamshell star at a Prime Day-level discount. The 256GB version is on sale for $248 off its price, which is, in fact, just $2 short of the incredible $250 markdown this bad boy received during Amazon's shopping bonanza. In case you need more storage space, the 512GB model is also discounted and available for $251 off.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 256GB: Save $248!

Get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 256GB of storage at a whopping $248 off on Amazon. The phone offers fast performance, takes good-looking pictures and is a true bargain right now. Don't waste time and save while you can!
$248 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is undeniably among the best phones on the market. Thanks to its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB RAM, it delivers speedy performance and there's no task it can't handle. Additionally, it rocks a capable 50 MP main camera that takes beautiful pictures and can capture videos at 4K 60fps.

Battery-wise, the 4,000 mAh power cell on board can easily get you through on a single charge. To be more specific, you can get up to 16 hours and 10 minutes of web surfing or 9 hours and 8 minutes of video watching before it's time to charge.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 offers great value for money, delivering great performance, awesome camera capabilities, and nice battery life in a compact, foldable form factor. Furthermore, the phone is a steal at its current price on Amazon. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and grab your new Galaxy Z Flip 6 at a huge discount today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

