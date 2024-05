Score a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 at a massive discount through this delicious Samsung trade-in deal

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Save up to $500 with trade-in You can score sweet savings of up to $500 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 if you trade in your old phone with Samsung. You'll also score an additional $50 in instant Samsung Credit if you get your Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a carrier activation. Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM, the phone offers top-tier performance. In addition, it takes gorgeous photos and can capture videos at up to 4K at 60fps. Act fast and save big on this amazing handset today! $500 off (50%) Trade-in $499 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a larger cover display. Moreover, you'll be able to use a few apps, such as Google Maps, Netflix, and YouTube, directly from the cover screen without the need to unfold the phone. This is pretty awesome and offers a huge convenience as you won't have to unfold your fancy flip phone for every single thing.



A huge improvement from previous generations is that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a larger cover display. Moreover, you'll be able to use a few apps, such as Google Maps, Netflix, and YouTube, directly from the cover screen without the need to unfold the phone. This is pretty awesome and offers a huge convenience as you won't have to unfold your fancy flip phone for every single thing.

In short, Galaxy Z Flip 5 is among the best phones money can buy with its fancy look and powerful performance. Furthermore, it will occupy less space in your pocket since it can fold in half.

Looking to boost your street cred with a fancy foldable phone on the cheap? Samsung is offering an enticing trade-in deal for its clamshell superstar, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 While the phone is available at its regular price, you can trade in your old handset and save up to $500 in an instant trade-in credit. That means you could get afor just $499.99 if you opt for the 256GB model and receive the maximum trade-in discount. You'll even get an additional $50 in instant Samsung Credit if you grab yourwith a carrier activation.To get afor the price of a mid-ranger is an unmissable opportunity. But theisn't just a pretty face. Under the hood of this handsome fella purrs a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM, delivering top-tier performance. Additionally, the phone can take beautiful photos and record videos at up to 4K at 60fps. So, you'll look amazing in both your reels and gym photos.