The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is on sale at Samsung and is ready to become your new companion
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are in the market for a new premium smartwatch, you'll definitely be pleased to learn that you can now get Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for less if you take advantage of this deal.
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may be far from budget-friendly, but it's definitely worth the investment. Firstly, its classical look adds a touch of charm, making it perfect for complementing more formal attire. In addition, the rotating bezel makes navigating through the menus easier.
Moreover, the watch comes with all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a timepiece of this caliber. But probably the fanciest of them all is Samsung's body composition functionality, which allows you to measure your body fat and muscle percentages.
As for its battery life, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic should last you through the day without needing to recharge. However, you'll probably have to charge it overnight. Now, we understand this isn't an ideal battery life, as there are smartwatches that can last more than two weeks without top-ups, but it's also completely normal for such a wearable. All Galaxy Watches — except for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — have similar battery life.
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is among the best smartwatches money can buy right now with its stylish look and plenty of features. So, don't waste time and save on one now while the offer is up for grabs!
This stylish timepiece is on sale with a sweet 40% discount, available through Samsung's Shop app during the tech giant's massive Discover Summer Sale. So, if you don't have the application installed on your phone, we suggest doing so now and then tapping the deal button in this article. To save even more, you can trade in your old smartwatch and score sweet savings of up to $250. Plus, if you're in need of new earbuds, you can bundle your Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with the top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and save $130 on the earphones.
On the software part, the watch runs on Wear OS, letting you download a plethora of apps and watch faces directly on it. Furthermore, it packs features such as smart notifications, NFC, and phone call support.
