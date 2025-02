Get the timeless Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE at a jaw-dropping 40% discount at Amazon

43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE: 40% off $178 off (40%) If you're looking for a new Galaxy Watch with a timeless design and LTE, head over to Amazon. Over here, you can snatch the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE connectivity for 40% off its original price. This is the 43mm model in Silver. Buy at Amazon

What's the best smartwatch for Samsung fans with a taste for timeless designs? Well, it's possibly the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic . This bad boy oozes traditional chicness like few other conventional options. And guess what else? You can currently buy the 43mm model with 4G on deck at an insane 40% discount.That brings the model down to about $273, which usually retails for $450. While it's not the best price we've ever come across, it's still a fantastic $178 price cut you wouldn't want to miss. In case you're wondering, the Samsung Store and Best Buy give you a $170 discount, which is slightly humbler.With the absence of a Classic model in the Galaxy Watch 7 series, this buddy continues to shine with its rotating bezel and timeless design. The 43mm unit has a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display, which offers impressive contrast and brightness levels. Like any other Samsung smartwatch, it also comes with various features, including a BIA sensor that measures your body composition.Other than that, you get improved sleep tracking, a blood oxygen sensor, multiple activity-tracking options, and more. Speaking of activities, this bad boy has a Personalized Heart Rate Zone feature. It lets you know your optimal intensity intervals during workouts. With over 100 available workouts and customizable features, the Watch 6 Classic lets you get the most out of every activity.As for battery life, the Samsung timepiece can last up to 30 hours between charges with an always-on display. If you turn off that feature, you get up to 40 hours of use between charges. That's nowhere near what options like the Garmin Venu 3 can give you, so you might want to consider one of the best Garmin watches if extended battery life is your top priority.But if you'd like to make phone calls straight from your wrist, look as stylish as you can and use the rotating bezel for navigation, theis a great choice. Get yours at Amazon and save 40% while this marvelous promo is still here.