The feature-rich Galaxy Watch 6 40mm dips even further in price on Amazon
The Galaxy Watch 6 may be an older smartwatch, but that does not mean it's not still worthy of your hard-earned cash. In fact, its 40mm Bluetooth version is currently $105 off its price on Amazon, making it an even bigger bargain than the Galaxy Watch 7.
True, Samsung's latest smartwatch packs more firepower, offers apnea detection, and delivers AI guidance, but it'll set you back $300. While the Galaxy Watch 6 may be missing out on these features, it sells for just $196 thanks to Amazon's current price cut. Furthermore, the current discount is even better than the $100 markdown the watch received last week, making this the perfect time to snatch a brand-new Galaxy Watch 6.
We said that the Galaxy Watch 6 lacks some of the features of its successor, but that does not mean it falls short of functionalities. On the contrary, this fella comes with all the health-tracking features you expect to find on one of the best smartwatches on the market. In addition, it supports Samsung's body composition functionality, letting you measure your fat and muscle percentages.
Plus, it gives you access to a vast selection of apps and watch faces, as it runs on Wear OS and is compatible with the Google Play Store. It also offers convenient lifestyle features like NFC, smart notifications, and phone call support. The trade-off, however, is its battery life, lasting only one to one and a half days. But this is completely normal for such a smartwatch, as most Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches have similar battery life.
With its plethora of features and now more affordable price, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a great buy you should not miss out on. So, don't wait! Scoop up this amazing wearable at a discounted price now!
