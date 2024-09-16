Amazon launches another awesome Galaxy Watch 6 deal — save $100 on both sizes

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Want to complete your Galaxy ecosystem without paying an arm and a leg? Treat yourself to the Galaxy Watch 6. Right now, you can snatch a model with Wi-Fi connectivity that retails for $100 off its MSRP. That's to say, the 40mm smartwatch is now just under $200 and a real bargain.

Get the Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) at Amazon for 33% off

The Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) is once again under the $200 mark. The wearable is now deeply discounted at Amazon, where you can save $100 on the model in Graphite. Get one soon and enjoy your savings.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) at Amazon for 30% off

Want more screen real estate? The Galaxy Watch 6 with a 44mm case may be the better choice for you. This wearable retails for $100 off its usual price, making it a much more tempting choice. Don't miss out!
$100 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

But wait, there's more! If you don't want the smaller-sized timepiece, just grab the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6. It enjoys a lower-than-usual price as well. Instead of paying almost $330 for one, you can save $100 and get it for ~$230! We're not seeing these price cuts for the first time, and that probably holds true for you. Still, it's a great opportunity to get more value for your money, so why miss it?

Although it's no longer among the best smartwatches from Samsung, the Galaxy Watch 6 is still a fantastic choice. The wearable sports a beautiful 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display that gets as bright as day and is dotted with all the sensors you could need. This fella won't leave your vitals unchecked, measuring everything from body composition to temperature, heart rate, workouts, and more.

With the 44mm version, you get an even bigger 1.5-inch Super AMOLED screen to view important health and wellness info throughout the day. Speaking of which, you're probably wondering whether this bad boy can make it through at least one day between charges.

Well, as noted in our Galaxy Watch 6 review, the wearable lasts about a day and a half between charges. While that's nowhere near what a Garmin Venu 3 can offer, it's still pretty much on par with some of the best Apple Watch models. Keep in mind that we've used the smaller model in our review, meaning the 44mm timepiece may offer an even better battery life.

Is the Galaxy Watch 6 the best smartwatch money can buy? Given the brilliant display, the many and useful fitness and health-related features, and the awesome $100 price cut on both sizes, it may very well be. Get one at Amazon and save big while you can!
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

