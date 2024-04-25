Up Next:
Walmart's superb Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal wins hearts once again
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Once again, Walmart wins Samsung fan’s hearts with its awesome Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal. The wearable has been on sale multiple times, most recently offered at 37% off. But now, the merchant has prepared something even better, slashing almost $200 off its price tag ($195, to be exact.)
Even this fantastic offer isn’t the best price we’ve ever seen for the Samsung watch with the best battery life, though. At the beginning of last month, Amazon went extremely low with pricing this puppy. Back then, you could get it for less than $200. But, as with most good things in life, this didn’t last long, and we have no idea whether it’ll return. Mind you, the timepiece is currently a bit more affordable at Amazon, but quantities are extremely limited.
Design-wise, the wearable sports a slightly more rugged design than most Wear OS smartwatches, and it’s also quite durable. It has a titanium body and sapphire crystal protecting its stunning 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen. That’s to say, it’s well-equipped to handle the troubles of daily wear.
Certainly not on par with the best Garmin watches, the Galaxy timepiece is nevertheless a king in the smartphone universe with its impressive battery life. Samsung packed a massive 590mAh battery inside, so this puppy easily lasts almost three days on your wrist before you need to stop for a recharge.
Feature-rich and robust, the Watch 5 Pro is undeniably a great Apple Watch alternative at less than $260. It may even be a better option for some users than the Galaxy Watch 6, which is one of the best smartwatches you can get in 2024.
While the rotating bezel here is missing, the Wear OS this timepiece uses is still a breeze to navigate through. As for features, Samsung integrated all the must-haves, such as heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking. But it also gives you something else to match this puppy’s rugged nature. We’re talking about the exclusive GPS guidance and Trackback features. Those are meant to help you orient yourself in the great outdoors.
