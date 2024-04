Walmart's superb Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal wins hearts once again

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (BT): now $195 off at Walmart The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is once again down by almost $200 at Walmart. This incredible deal lets you snag the premium wearable with crazy-good battery life under the $255 mark. The smartwatch features a high-end titanium body, making it well-equipped to handle daily wear. It's also packed with amazing features and is a true bargain at that price. $195 off (43%) $253 72 $449 Buy at Walmart

Recommended Stories

Once again, Walmart wins Samsung fan’s hearts with its awesome Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal. The wearable has been on sale multiple times, most recently offered at 37% off. But now, the merchant has prepared something even better, slashing almost $200 off its price tag ($195, to be exact.)Even this fantastic offer isn’t the best price we’ve ever seen for the Samsung watch with the best battery life, though. At the beginning of last month, Amazon went extremely low with pricing this puppy. Back then, you could get it for less than $200. But, as with most good things in life, this didn’t last long, and we have no idea whether it’ll return. Mind you, the timepiece is currently a bit more affordable at Amazon, but quantities are extremely limited.Feature-rich and robust, the Watch 5 Pro is undeniably a great Apple Watch alternative at less than $260. It may even be a better option for some users than the Galaxy Watch 6 , which is one of the best smartwatches you can get in 2024.Design-wise, the wearable sports a slightly more rugged design than most Wear OS smartwatches, and it’s also quite durable. It has a titanium body and sapphire crystal protecting its stunning 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen. That’s to say, it’s well-equipped to handle the troubles of daily wear.While the rotating bezel here is missing, the Wear OS this timepiece uses is still a breeze to navigate through. As for features, Samsung integrated all the must-haves, such as heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking. But it also gives you something else to match this puppy’s rugged nature. We’re talking about the exclusive GPS guidance and Trackback features. Those are meant to help you orient yourself in the great outdoors.Certainly not on par with the best Garmin watches , the Galaxy timepiece is nevertheless a king in the smartphone universe with its impressive battery life. Samsung packed a massive 590mAh battery inside, so this puppy easily lasts almost three days on your wrist before you need to stop for a recharge.