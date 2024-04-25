Walmart's superb Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal wins hearts once again

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (BT): now $195 off at Walmart

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is once again down by almost $200 at Walmart. This incredible deal lets you snag the premium wearable with crazy-good battery life under the $255 mark. The smartwatch features a high-end titanium body, making it well-equipped to handle daily wear. It's also packed with amazing features and is a true bargain at that price.