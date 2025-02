You still have time to get the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a lovely $400 discount on Best Buy

Save $400 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra $799 99 $1199 99 $400 off (33%) The impressive Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is still available for a fantastic $400 off its original price. That brings the model down to a much more bearable price on Best Buy. This particular offer isn't matched by other big third-party merchants or the Samsung Store, making it even sweeter. Buy at BestBuy The Galaxy Tab S10+ is 13% off at Amazon $150 off (13%) Don't want to settle for an older flagship tablet by Samsung? Get the Tab S10+, then. This one is available for 13% off at Amazon, bringing it down to about $970. This is the 512GB variant of the tablet in Platinum Silver. Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Did you know that you can still score $400 off the high-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra ? That's right — one of the best Samsung tablets is still available for only $799.99 at Best Buy. That's a pretty good asking price, given that the 256GB model can normally set you back $1,199.99.The exciting Best Buy promo is also unique, by the way. We checked and didn't find a brand-new device on sale at the Samsung Store, Amazon, and Walmart. That said, you might want to hurry up if you wish to save big, as the bargain has been around for a little over two weeks and could expire soon.And if you're looking for a nice deal on the newer Galaxy Tab S10 Series, we'd suggest checking out Amazon. Over there, you can find a 13% discount on the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ , which brings the ~$1,120 device down to about $970.While the Tab S10 Series is undoubtedly exciting, there's no denying that theis still as hot as it gets. The slate offers immense screen real estate, featuring a large 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates and a superb 2960 x 1848 resolution. With HDR support, this buddy gives you gorgeous, vivid colors.Under the hood, you have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for Galaxy, which offers plenty of potential at your fingertips. Of course, it can't measure up to the iPad Pro M4 (2024), but it should still be more than good enough for most Android users.What about software support? An appropriate question, given that this isn't the latest flagship tablet by Samsung. The model is set to receive four major OS upgrades plus five years of security patches. In other words, you can expect reliability until 2028.If you're interested in the, now's an ideal time to buy one without breaking the bank. With splendid performance, an S Pen in the box, and a lovely display, the device is more than a sensible investment, especially when discounted by $400.