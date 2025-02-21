The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Best Buy's Galaxy Tab S9 series sale just doesn't end! If you recall, we spotted a deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra model not long ago. Before that, the Galaxy Tab S9+ was under the spotlight, offered for $300 off in its 256GB variant. This sale, by the way, is still going strong, letting you grab one of the best Samsung tablets for $699.99 instead of $999.99.

Save $300 on the Galaxy Tab S9+ at Best Buy

$699 99
$999 99
$300 off (30%)
Looking to buy a brand-new Galaxy Tab S9+ model without breaking the bank? Pick Best Buy's ongoing sale that lets you save $300 on the 256GB model. The device has been offered at that price for some time, meaning the deal could expire soon.
Buy at BestBuy

The Galaxy Tab S10+ is 19% off at Amazon

$186 off (19%)
Alternatively, you can grab the Galaxy Tab S10+ for 19% off at Amazon. That lets you save $186 on the Android tablet, landing it at about $815. While it's way more expensive than the Tab S9+, this model may be more suitable for some users.
Buy at Amazon

If you've followed deals for this Android 13 device, you probably remember the Tab S9+ had the same $300 price cut during Black Friday 2024. But is there any other merchant offering the same discount right now? As it turns out, no. You can't find the Android tablet in brand-new condition at Amazon and Walmart right now. On the other hand, the Samsung Store only offers a modest $559 maximum discount with trade-in on the 512GB configuration.

While no longer the latest Plus-sized flagship Samsung tablet, this fella is still a capable option, particularly for users looking to get better discounts. But if you're all about the latest tech, consider the Galaxy Tab S10+ instead. This one is also on sale right now, with Amazon selling the 256GB model for 19% off, landing it at about $815 from its ~$1,000 original price.

In our Galaxy Tab S9 Plus review, we pay special attention to this model's gorgeous 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 60-120Hz refresh rates. Thanks to its excellent colors, impressive brightness levels, and more, it offers a superb visual experience most users will appreciate.

Let's not forget about performance. This buddy comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, providing plenty of horsepower to fit your everyday needs. Couple that with the 10,090mAh battery that can last you well over eight hours with nonstop browsing, and you've got one really good package.

Is the Galaxy Tab S9+ on your radar? Well, at its current $300 discount, it should be. Best Buy's bargain is still available, but keep in mind that it's been going for some time and could expire soon. So, don't waste more time and take advantage before it's too late.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

