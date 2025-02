The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal

Galaxy Tab S9

Best Buy's Galaxy Tab S9 series sale just doesn't end! If you recall, we spotted a deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra model not long ago. Before that, the+ was under the spotlight, offered for $300 off in its 256GB variant. This sale, by the way, is still going strong, letting you grab one of the best Samsung tablets for $699.99 instead of $999.99.If you've followed deals for this Android 13 device, you probably remember the Tab S9+ had the same $300 price cut during Black Friday 2024. But is there any other merchant offering the same discount right now? As it turns out, no. You can't find the Android tablet in brand-new condition at Amazon and Walmart right now. On the other hand, the Samsung Store only offers a modest $559 maximum discount with trade-in on the 512GB configuration.While no longer the latest Plus-sized flagship, this fella is still a capable option, particularly for users looking to get better discounts. But if you're all about the latest tech, consider the Galaxy Tab S10+ instead. This one is also on sale right now, with Amazon selling the 256GB model for 19% off, landing it at about $815 from its ~$1,000 original price.In our Galaxy Tab S9 Plus review , we pay special attention to this model's gorgeous 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 60-120Hz refresh rates. Thanks to its excellent colors, impressive brightness levels, and more, it offers a superb visual experience most users will appreciate.Let's not forget about performance. This buddy comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, providing plenty of horsepower to fit your everyday needs. Couple that with the 10,090mAh battery that can last you well over eight hours with nonstop browsing, and you've got one really good package.Is the+ on your radar? Well, at its current $300 discount, it should be. Best Buy's bargain is still available, but keep in mind that it's been going for some time and could expire soon. So, don't waste more time and take advantage before it's too late.