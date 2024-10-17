See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

The Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB offers even better value with this sweet Amazon discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Galaxy Tab S9+ with colorful app icons on its screen and a stylus pen beside it, set against a soft-focus background with pink and blue hues
The good thing about going for an older-generation device is that you have a higher chance of scoring a sweet deal on it. Take the Galaxy Tab S9+, for example, it was replaced by the Galaxy Tab S10+ and is now heavily discounted on Amazon.

Its 256GB version is on sale at a sweet $128 price cut and can be yours for less than $880 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal. And while the current markdown can't compare to the $250 discount this bad boy received for October Prime Day, it's still pretty significant, especially considering how much this slate has to offer.

Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB Graphite: Save $128!

The 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S9+ is on sale for $128 off its price on Amazon. The slate delivers top-tier performance and is a great choice for work and entertainment. Act fast and save now while you can!
$128 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon


Firstly, our friend is a top choice if you're looking for a new workhorse tablet. Its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM allow it to tackle any task, no matter how demanding.

Moreover, it's great for mellowing out on your couch and watching your favorite TV shows, as it boasts a beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED display with 2800 x 1752 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. In addition, the screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ for an even more immersive watching experience.

Another key selling point is the included S Pen, which lets you write on your fancy slate like you're writing on paper. It can also double as a digital paintbrush if you want to let your inner Picasso out.

In conclusion, the Galaxy Tab S9+ still ranks among the best tablets on the market with its fast performance and gorgeous display. Furthermore, it's even more tempting at its current discount on Amazon. Therefore, we suggest capitalizing on this deal now while you can still save big on this awesome slate.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
111 stories
17 Oct, 2024
The Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB offers even better value with this sweet Amazon discount
15 Oct, 2024
Amazon discounts the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, letting you get big tablet at smaller price
12 Oct, 2024
Amazon shaves 40% off the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), though only for a short while
10 Oct, 2024
Get an early start on your holiday shopping with this hot new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ deal!
09 Oct, 2024
Prime Day knocks the Galaxy Tab S9 down to a fantastic price—save $183 at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
If someone gives you their old Android phone, it won't be because of love
If someone gives you their old Android phone, it won't be because of love

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless