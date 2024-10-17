The Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB offers even better value with this sweet Amazon discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The good thing about going for an older-generation device is that you have a higher chance of scoring a sweet deal on it. Take the Galaxy Tab S9+, for example, it was replaced by the Galaxy Tab S10+ and is now heavily discounted on Amazon.
Its 256GB version is on sale at a sweet $128 price cut and can be yours for less than $880 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal. And while the current markdown can't compare to the $250 discount this bad boy received for October Prime Day, it's still pretty significant, especially considering how much this slate has to offer.
Firstly, our friend is a top choice if you're looking for a new workhorse tablet. Its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM allow it to tackle any task, no matter how demanding.
Moreover, it's great for mellowing out on your couch and watching your favorite TV shows, as it boasts a beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED display with 2800 x 1752 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. In addition, the screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ for an even more immersive watching experience.
In conclusion, the Galaxy Tab S9+ still ranks among the best tablets on the market with its fast performance and gorgeous display. Furthermore, it's even more tempting at its current discount on Amazon. Therefore, we suggest capitalizing on this deal now while you can still save big on this awesome slate.
Its 256GB version is on sale at a sweet $128 price cut and can be yours for less than $880 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal. And while the current markdown can't compare to the $250 discount this bad boy received for October Prime Day, it's still pretty significant, especially considering how much this slate has to offer.
Firstly, our friend is a top choice if you're looking for a new workhorse tablet. Its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM allow it to tackle any task, no matter how demanding.
Moreover, it's great for mellowing out on your couch and watching your favorite TV shows, as it boasts a beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED display with 2800 x 1752 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. In addition, the screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ for an even more immersive watching experience.
Another key selling point is the included S Pen, which lets you write on your fancy slate like you're writing on paper. It can also double as a digital paintbrush if you want to let your inner Picasso out.
In conclusion, the Galaxy Tab S9+ still ranks among the best tablets on the market with its fast performance and gorgeous display. Furthermore, it's even more tempting at its current discount on Amazon. Therefore, we suggest capitalizing on this deal now while you can still save big on this awesome slate.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
17 Oct, 2024The Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB offers even better value with this sweet Amazon discount
15 Oct, 2024Amazon discounts the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, letting you get big tablet at smaller price
12 Oct, 2024Amazon shaves 40% off the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), though only for a short while
10 Oct, 2024Get an early start on your holiday shopping with this hot new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ deal!
09 Oct, 2024Prime Day knocks the Galaxy Tab S9 down to a fantastic price—save $183 at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: