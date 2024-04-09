This fantastic 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+ deal beats Amazon's Spring Sale offer; don't miss out

Up Next:
Remember the Amazon Spring Sale, the springtime of the year when the e-commerce giant launched many killer deals on some of the best Samsung tablets out there? At the time, the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+ was one of the devices we saw at discounted prices. But you know what? It’s cheaper now, retailing at 20% off for a limited time on Amazon.
In other words, you can now score $224 in savings on the model in Beige or opt for the one in Graphite to save $220. In case you don’t remember, the Android tablet was just $121 off during the Spring Sale festivities of last month. As far as we know, this is the third-highest discount both color options have ever gotten at Amazon. To top this off, neither Walmart nor Best Buy have matched the e-commerce store’s current offer.
For context, this bad boy features a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 60-120Hz refresh rates, giving you crisp and captivating visuals. The processor is just as impressive – Samsung slapped on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, ensuring smooth sailing along the way.
Of course, you also get neat extras like DeX Mode for multitasking and S Pen for the times when you feel most creative. The Tab S9+ also runs on Android 13 out of the box and will be supported until 2028, so you won’t have to think of a replacement soon.
The iPad Pro 12.9-inch rival also packs a 10,090mAh battery, giving you plenty of juice for all sorts of things. Let’s not overlook the awesome dual camera setup with a 13MP main sensor on the rear, which allows you to take great-looking photos.
Overall, now is indeed a terrific time to save over $200 on the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+. The slate is 20% off in its two color variants on Amazon, but only for a limited time. If you like what this tablet puts to the table, definitely consider getting one through this promo.
At that price, the Galaxy Tab S9+ still isn’t exactly budget-friendly. The good news is it provides immense value for money with its buffed-up spec list and plenty of storage on board.
