Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

This fantastic 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+ deal beats Amazon's Spring Sale offer; don't miss out

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This fantastic 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+ deal beats Amazon's Spring Sale offer; don't miss out
Remember the Amazon Spring Sale, the springtime of the year when the e-commerce giant launched many killer deals on some of the best Samsung tablets out there? At the time, the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+ was one of the devices we saw at discounted prices. But you know what? It’s cheaper now, retailing at 20% off for a limited time on Amazon.

Save $224 on the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+ at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S9+ is now available on Amazon at 20% off for a limited time. This lands the option in Beige at $224 off, but you can also get the 12.4-inch tablet with a Dynamic AMOLED screen in Graphite at 20% off. The slate features an IP68 rating, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 optimized for Samsung, and a great speaker setup. It supports DeX Mode and, of course, the S Pen, which also arrives in the box. Get the model now and save 20% through Amazon's limited-time deal.
$224 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


In other words, you can now score $224 in savings on the model in Beige or opt for the one in Graphite to save $220. In case you don’t remember, the Android tablet was just $121 off during the Spring Sale festivities of last month. As far as we know, this is the third-highest discount both color options have ever gotten at Amazon. To top this off, neither Walmart nor Best Buy have matched the e-commerce store’s current offer.

At that price, the Galaxy Tab S9+ still isn’t exactly budget-friendly. The good news is it provides immense value for money with its buffed-up spec list and plenty of storage on board.

For context, this bad boy features a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 60-120Hz refresh rates, giving you crisp and captivating visuals. The processor is just as impressive – Samsung slapped on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, ensuring smooth sailing along the way.

Of course, you also get neat extras like DeX Mode for multitasking and S Pen for the times when you feel most creative. The Tab S9+ also runs on Android 13 out of the box and will be supported until 2028, so you won’t have to think of a replacement soon.

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch rival also packs a 10,090mAh battery, giving you plenty of juice for all sorts of things. Let’s not overlook the awesome dual camera setup with a 13MP main sensor on the rear, which allows you to take great-looking photos.

Recommended Stories
Overall, now is indeed a terrific time to save over $200 on the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+. The slate is 20% off in its two color variants on Amazon, but only for a limited time. If you like what this tablet puts to the table, definitely consider getting one through this promo.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
13 stories
09 Apr, 2024
This fantastic 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+ deal beats Amazon's Spring Sale offer; don't miss out The vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 is now at its lowest price on Amazon and sells like hot cakes
08 Apr, 2024
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) goes on sale in the US as Amazon exclusive with $100 freebie
05 Apr, 2024
You can still snatch the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A9+ at its best price on Amazon
04 Apr, 2024
The vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 got a killer $250 price cut on Amazon, but only for a short while
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
Amazon still sells the extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 at way better prices
Amazon still sells the extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 at way better prices
Buying a $7 eSIM for a holiday overseas saved my family $2,000 worth of roaming charges
Buying a $7 eSIM for a holiday overseas saved my family $2,000 worth of roaming charges

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless