The mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ gets a surprising 35% discount at Amazon

Deals
Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in Gray against a white background.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday came and went, sweeping Amazon's incredible $200 price cut on one of the best mid-range Samsung tablets—the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. But now, we've got a new, improved sale that lets you save even more, though only on one particular color: Gray.

At the time of writing, this bad boy sells for a whopping 35% off at the e-commerce giant. That's a hefty $212 discount, which, by the way, isn't live at any other seller. We checked the Samsung Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart and found no corresponding sales. However, you may want to act fast and get one soon, as the promo is unlikely to remain active for long.

Save 35% on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at Amazon

Amazon throws a surprise sale that makes the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in Gray cheaper than it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Right now, the slate sells for 35% off, landing it under the $390 mark. Get yours and save big while you can! And remember that this sale won't last very long.
$212 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Now available for under $390 instead of almost $600, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a capable Google Pixel Tablet alternative. This fella comes with a 12.4-inch display with 2560 x 1600 resolution. While it doesn't have OLED technology, it offers decent visuals and sufficiently vivid colors. Also, unlike Google's slate, this fella has 90Hz refresh rates, providing a smoother browsing experience.

What about its performance? The Samsung tablet features an Exynos 1380 chipset, which pairs with 8GB RAM for excellent daily performance. Of course, you'd want the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra or another flagship slate for more horsepower, but this puppy should handle most daily tasks perfectly.

As if that's not enough, the Android 13 tablet comes with the S Pen in the box and a great 10,090mAh battery with fast-charging capabilities. According to Samsung, it should last up to 20 hours per charge, which sounds pretty good.

Then again, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ doesn't have the best speakers in this price category. If you emphasize sound quality more than anything else, we'd recommend the slightly more affordable Lenovo Tab Plus. This one packs eight JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, while Samsung's option has two AKG speakers.

But if you aren't set on getting a slate with the best speakers, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a pretty good mid-range option. If you like what it has to offer, now's definitely the time to get one. Hurry up if you want to save 35% on it at Amazon.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

