Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Upcoming event
WWDC '24: Here's what to expect
Jun 10, Mon, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Samsung's huge Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ mid-ranger is now on sale at a generous $110 discount

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's huge Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ mid-ranger is now on sale at a generous $110 discount
As we shared, Amazon is selling the Galaxy Tab S8 at a gorgeous $195 discount. But if you want an awesome mid-range tablet at an even lower price, well, say a big 'thank you' to Lady Luck, as Amazon has Samsung's impressive Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ mid-ranger on sale at a gorgeous discount.

At the moment, the 128GB variant of the device is discounted by $110, allowing you to get one for 16% off its price if you take advantage of this deal. Granted, the current markdown isn't as substantial as the $121 off (20%) price cut the tablet received on Amazon a few weeks ago. But $110 off is still an unmissable deal. We suggest hurrying up though, as the deal may expire soon, and you don't want to miss out on it, as the tablet is a real bang for your buck.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: Save $110 on Amazon!

The 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is discounted by $110 on Amazon. The tablet delivers good mid-range performance. In addition, its 12.4-inch LCD screen makes it perfect for watching movies on the go. Act fast and snag this handsome fella at a cheaper price now while you can!
$110 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon


With an Exynos 1380 chipset under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ offers solid mid-range performance, effortlessly handling day-to-day tasks as well as demanding games like Asphalt 9. Furthermore, its 12.4-inch LCD screen boasts a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution and a fast 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring an enjoyable gaming and viewing experience without breaking the bank.

In addition, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ comes bundled with an S Pen, which you can use for faster note-taking or even as a digital paintbrush. Plus, its huge 10,090mAh battery onboard, ensures you'll have power for the whole day without any top-ups.

With its solid mid-range performance, nice display, battery life, and included S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is indeed great value for money. Act fast and snag one for less today by tapping the deal button in this article.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
49 stories
10 Jun, 2024
Samsung's huge Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ mid-ranger is now on sale at a generous $110 discount The Galaxy Tab S8 is stylish, powerful, and now a whole $195 cheaper Get the 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) at its best price through this juicy Amazon deal
06 Jun, 2024
Grab the affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) for less than $200 at Walmart
04 Jun, 2024
Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy Tab S9 is a superb iPad Air alternative at its new record high discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless