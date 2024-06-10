The Galaxy Tab S8 is stylish, powerful, and now a whole $195 cheaper
A powerful tablet at a heavily discounted price is always a deal too good to pass up. Therefore, we suggest pulling the trigger on this one, as it lets you get the high-end Galaxy Tab S8 at a sweet $195 discount, saving you a whole 28%. The offer is available on Amazon and is on the 128GB version of the slate.
Even though it hit the shelves back in 2022, the Galaxy Tab S8 still packs a punch and offers impressive performance, thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM. However, we should also note that some users have reported that the processor tends to heat up quickly.
Battery life is also on point, with the 8000mAh power cell offering a whole day of usage on a single charge. Moreover, the tablet supports 45W wired charging, which takes 80 minutes to fill the tank. The slate also comes with an S Pen inside the box. The included stylus can be used for faster note-taking and even double as a digital paintbrush.
Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is still among the best tablets on the market and is a real bang for your buck, especially at its current price. So why wait? Tap the deal button in this article and save on one now!
Granted, it's not as enticing as the $250 (36%) price cut the tablet enjoyed not long ago. However, this should be another incentive to act fast and take advantage of this deal, as the discount is shrinking, and you never know when it will expire altogether.
The tablet has a lot to offer in the display department as well. Its 11-inch screen has a sharp 2560 x 1600p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Now, add the built-in AKG-tuned speakers, and the tablet becomes perfect for enjoying your favorite TV shows and movies on the go.
