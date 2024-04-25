It's not too late to save big on the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ on Amazon

Up Next:
We have awesome news! You can still save on Samsung's new mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ on Amazon! The retailer is still selling the silver-colored 256GB variant for $151 off its price, allowing you to get one at a sweet 22% discount. In case you don't need that much storage space, you can opt for the model with 128GB, which is also discounted by 22% and can be yours for $131 off its price.
You should hurry up, though, as this offer has a 'Limited time deal' banner and has been available for a few weeks, which means it may expire soon. Given how much the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has to offer, it would be a shame if you missed out on this opportunity to snag one for less.
With an Exynos 1380 chipset under the hood and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ delivers good mid-range performance and can run day-to-day tasks such as web browsing and video streaming without issues. The tablet should be able to run heavy games as well.
Oh, did we mention it also comes with its own S Pen out of the box? Yep, this handsome fella saves you extra cash, as you won't have to buy a stylus separately. The included S Pen can be used for faster note-taking and even for drawing. Also, the slate packs a 10,090mAh battery, providing enough power to last you the whole day without top-ups.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a real bang for your buck! So, don't waste time and just grab one through this deal today!
Additionally, this bad boy sports a 12.4-inch LCD display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. So, you'll be able to enjoy a pleasant watching experience when you are on the go.
