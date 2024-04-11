Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Amazon's fantastic deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is still up for grabs

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's fantastic offer on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is still up for grabs
Looking for the Galaxy tablet experience on a budget? If so, the Tab S9 lineup and perhaps even the Tab S8 series shouldn’t be on your list. What you should consider is the IP68-rated Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. This bad boy has a larger screen, a thinner body, and a bigger battery than the 2024-released Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Plus, the model in Silver still goes at 22% off on Amazon.

Get Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in Silver at 22% off on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in Silver with 128GB of storage still sells at 22% off on Amazon. That's the lowest price available for this storage version we've ever seen. The offer has been live for some time and will probably expire soon. So, if you want an IP68-rated 12.4-inch Galaxy tablet at a bargain price, you should definitely check this one out. The slate has an Exynos 1380 chipset inside and has a dual camera setup on the rear.
$131 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon


The 22% discount is a first-time occurrence, at least at the e-commerce giant. In other words, now’s your chance to get the 128GB model in Silver at its lowest price ever. We first spotted the offer two weeks ago, and it’s branded as a limited-time offer. So, if you’re interested, feel free to check it out before it expires.

Now available for less money than the Google Pixel Tablet, the Samsung slate offers a bang for your buck. It showcases a beautiful 12.4-inch screen with vivid colors and 90Hz refresh rates, which ranks well among other options in this segment.

Aside from that,  one of the best Samsung tablets has an Exynos 1380 chipset, which pairs with 8GB RAM in the 128GB storage version to give you a smooth and enjoyable browsing experience. Unlike the Google tablet, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has an extra microSD card slot for up to 1TB max storage.

While you’re unlikely to get a tablet specifically for the camera, you’d be pleased to know this bad boy also has a better camera setup than the Pixel Tablet. Here, you have a dual camera configuration on the rear with an 8MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, you have a 12MP selfie camera for video chats. In comparison, Google’s slate has a single 8MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

Recommended Stories
With four OS updates and five years of security patches, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will be your trusted companion for quite some time. It also has a large 10,090mAh battery, giving you plenty of juice for all your entertainment needs.

As you can see, this puppy has a lot to offer. Once again, it’s available at its lowest price on Amazon, though only in one color. The deal has been up for some time and will most likely expire soon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
15 stories
11 Apr, 2024
Amazon's fantastic deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is still up for grabs
10 Apr, 2024
You still have time to get the compact Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) at $150 off through Walmart's deal
09 Apr, 2024
This fantastic 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+ deal beats Amazon's Spring Sale offer; don't miss out The vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 is now at its lowest price on Amazon and sells like hot cakes
08 Apr, 2024
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) goes on sale in the US as Amazon exclusive with $100 freebie
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless