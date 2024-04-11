Amazon's fantastic deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is still up for grabs

Get Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in Silver at 22% off on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in Silver with 128GB of storage still sells at 22% off on Amazon. That's the lowest price available for this storage version we've ever seen. The offer has been live for some time and will probably expire soon. So, if you want an IP68-rated 12.4-inch Galaxy tablet at a bargain price, you should definitely check this one out. The slate has an Exynos 1380 chipset inside and has a dual camera setup on the rear.