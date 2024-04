Amazon's fantastic deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is still up for grabs

Get Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in Silver at 22% off on Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in Silver with 128GB of storage still sells at 22% off on Amazon. That's the lowest price available for this storage version we've ever seen. The offer has been live for some time and will probably expire soon. So, if you want an IP68-rated 12.4-inch Galaxy tablet at a bargain price, you should definitely check this one out. The slate has an Exynos 1380 chipset inside and has a dual camera setup on the rear. $131 off (22%) Buy at Amazon

Looking for the Galaxy tablet experience on a budget? If so, the Tab S9 lineup and perhaps even the Tab S8 series shouldn’t be on your list. What you should consider is the IP68-rated Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ . This bad boy has a larger screen, a thinner body, and a bigger battery than the 2024-released Galaxy Tab S6 Lite . Plus, the model in Silver still goes at 22% off on Amazon.The 22% discount is a first-time occurrence, at least at the e-commerce giant. In other words, now’s your chance to get the 128GB model in Silver at its lowest price ever. We first spotted the offer two weeks ago, and it’s branded as a limited-time offer. So, if you’re interested, feel free to check it out before it expires.Now available for less money than the Google Pixel Tablet , the Samsung slate offers a bang for your buck. It showcases a beautiful 12.4-inch screen with vivid colors and 90Hz refresh rates, which ranks well among other options in this segment.Aside from that, one of the best Samsung tablets has an Exynos 1380 chipset, which pairs with 8GB RAM in the 128GB storage version to give you a smooth and enjoyable browsing experience. Unlike the Google tablet, Samsung’sFE+ has an extra microSD card slot for up to 1TB max storage.While you’re unlikely to get a tablet specifically for the camera, you’d be pleased to know this bad boy also has a better camera setup than the. Here, you have a dual camera configuration on the rear with an 8MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, you have a 12MP selfie camera for video chats. In comparison, Google’s slate has a single 8MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera on the front.With four OS updates and five years of security patches, theFE+ will be your trusted companion for quite some time. It also has a large 10,090mAh battery, giving you plenty of juice for all your entertainment needs.As you can see, this puppy has a lot to offer. Once again, it’s available at its lowest price on Amazon, though only in one color. The deal has been up for some time and will most likely expire soon.