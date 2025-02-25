GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Amazon's limited-time sale makes the Galaxy Tab S9 FE a must-have at $170 off

Amazon's Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo just keeps getting better. At the beginning of this month, users could save $120 on this mid-range Android tablet. A couple of weeks later, the discount jumped to $152 on the same 128GB model in Graphite. And now, the price cut has become even better — $170, to be exact!

Score $170 off the Galaxy Tab S9 FE at Amazon

$170 off (38%)
Amazon has topped its Galaxy Tab S9 FE offer, now selling the Android tablet for $170 off its original price. This is the 128GB model in Graphite. The promo will remain live for a limited time, so act fast.
Buy at Amazon

In other words, you can now buy the ~$450 device for less than $280 — lower than the Google Pixel Tablet with no charging dock. Also, this is the first time in 2025 the device has received such a hefty 38% markdown. What about other merchants? Over at Best Buy and the official store, you can save $150 on the 128GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE variant.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE, being a mid-range option, certainly can't rival the best Samsung tablets. But it's more than enough for casual everyday use, giving you respectable visuals with its 10.9-inch display with 90Hz refresh rates.

While this Android 13 tablet lacks the Galaxy Tab S10 Series's anti-reflective display, it does stand out with an IP68 rating. That's an impressive dust and water resistance for a slate, by the way. On top of that, you get an Exynos 1380 chip under the hood, a mid-range chip that beats the MediaTek Helio G99 used in the Lenovo Tab Plus. The Samsung model provides smooth and reliable everyday performance that corresponds to its price.

As for battery life, this buddy features an 8,000mAh battery, providing plenty of entertainment per charge. Additionally, while it arrives with Android 13 out of the box, the Tab S9 FE is set to receive four major OS updates and five years of security support. In other words, you should get Android 17 as a final OS version and security maintenance until 2028.

Ultimately, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE may not be the best tablet on the market. But its current asking price, overall performance and design, plus the included S Pen in the box, make it an irresistible pick. Get yours and save $170 at Amazon with this limited-time sale.
