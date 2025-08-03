AT&T CEO Stankey says the carrier needs to embrace change and disruption

AT&T CEO John Stankey wrote a long memo to "All AT&T Managers" on Friday in which he tried to get workers to understand that some of their thinking was "misaligned with the strategic direction of this company." Business Insider was able to obtain a copy of the note, which included CEO John Stankey wrote a long memo to "AllManagers" on Friday in which he tried to get workers to understand that some of their thinking was "misaligned with the strategic direction of this company."was able to obtain a copy of the note, which included Stankey's thoughts on the results of AT&T's employee engagement survey . The CEO, discussing the telecommunication firm's demand that workers return to the office for all five days of the workweek, told his employees that they must follow what the company tells them to do or else get a new job.

The note was written to show workers just where their "professional expectations" may be "misaligned with the strategic direction of this company," Stankey wrote, "If you are of the small minority that shared comments similar to, 'I have heard this nonsense before and I'll ignore things until this goes away…' or 'things were just fine the way they were…' there might be a disconnect between you and your current professional choice."





AT&T 's business philosophy and warn them that they might be better off leaving. The survey was responded to by more than 99,000 AT&T employees, which works out to 73% of the telecom giant's workforce. Stankey's memo made it known that 79% of the respondents felt committed and engaged with their work. The point of the survey seems to be to find employees who haven't bought into's business philosophy and warn them that they might be better off leaving.





"We run a dynamic, customer-facing business, tackling large-scale, challenging initiatives," Stankey wrote. "If the requirements dictated by this dynamic do not align to your personal desires, you have every right to find a career opportunity that is suitable to your aspirations and needs." What brought all of this up were changes made to the AT&T work schedule. The company replaced a hybrid work calendar that allowed employees to work from home some days of the week with a stricter mandate that requires them to work in the office each and every day of the five-day workweek.

AT&T 's Stankey wrote about his employees' "right to expect to work in a professional, well-maintained, and functional facility." Some AT&T workers told Business Insiders that with the RTO chaos, it became difficult for those returning to the office to obtain office desks and parking spaces. AT&T 's RTO mandate as a way to entice AT&T employees who'd rather work from home to take a job at Verizon . Mentioning the RTO (return to office) orders in the memo,'s Stankey wrote about his employees' "right to expect to work in a professional, well-maintained, and functional facility." Someworkers toldthat with the RTO chaos, it becameand parking spaces. Verizon used's RTO mandate as a way to enticeemployees who'd rather work from home to take a job at





AT&T 's CEO says that the RTO transition is a shift away from "loyalty, tenure, and conformance with the associated compensation," to "a more market-based culture —focused on rewarding capability, contribution, and commitment." Stankey presented change in general as something that a company needs to experience to stop it from becoming irrelevant.



Stankey said that while there are many who don't like the idea of causing disruptions at companies, he said that he couldn't find another firm more than 100 years old (like AT&T ) that didn't need to disrupt itself to remain relevant. So let the disruptions begin at AT&T .

