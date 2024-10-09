Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS ARE HERE
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Prime Day knocks the Galaxy Tab S9 down to a fantastic price—save $183 at Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab S9 with a turned-on display, showcasing the home screen, placed on a brown table against a blurred background.
Psst, did you know October Prime Day is here? Well, it is! And guess what's on sale in the tablet department—the impressive Galaxy Tab S9! This bad boy is now $183 off and a bargain delight for Samsung fans. Don't waste your time and act soon—the promo will only stay live for 48 hours!

Save $183 on the Galaxy Tab S9 this October Prime Day

The Prime Day event is in full swing, and you can now get the Galaxy Tab S9 for $183 off its usual price! The October Prime Day event will only last for 48 hours, so you don't have much time to take advantage. Don't miss out and take advantage of Amazon's Prime-exclusive deal before it's too late!
$183 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

As one of the best Samsung tablets, the ~$800 slate is a remarkable option for users who want lots of power at their fingertips in a relatively compact, ultra-light and extra sleek form factor. Indeed, with the Galaxy Tab S9+ and the Tab S9 Ultra sporting much larger displays, the 11-inch model might be the preferred option by some. And let's not forget there's no newer version—unlike its larger siblings, this fella received no successor with the Galaxy Tab S10 Series.

Now available at much more affordable prices, the Samsung tablet features a gorgeous Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and supports high refresh rates. Under the hood, the 11-inch slate features none other than the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, giving you lots of power for your favorite games and more.

But that's not all! Unlike its Apple competitors, this puppy has an S Pen in the box, saving you additional expenses, plus it'll remain up-to-date for years. You get all of this, plus a sizeable 8,400 mAh battery with 45W wired charging, for only about $620 right now!

So, is the Galaxy Tab S9 the best value-for-money option for Android users this October Prime Day? So long as you don't need something with a larger display, it may very well be. Of course, there are many other fascinating Prime Day tablet deals. If you don't believe this bad boy will meet your needs, go ahead and browse what else is on sale during the 48-hour event.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
107 stories
09 Oct, 2024
Prime Day knocks the Galaxy Tab S9 down to a fantastic price—save $183 at Amazon
08 Oct, 2024
The powerful Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB is true must-have after fantastic October Prime Day discount
07 Oct, 2024
New limited-time deal lets you score the budget Galaxy Tab A9+ at even cheaper price
30 Sep, 2024
The stellar Galaxy Tab S9+ is $301 off at Amazon ahead of the October Prime Day
29 Sep, 2024
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
T-Mobile users have another reason to be hopeful as Starlink celebrates a milestone
T-Mobile users have another reason to be hopeful as Starlink celebrates a milestone

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless