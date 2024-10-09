Prime Day knocks the Galaxy Tab S9 down to a fantastic price—save $183 at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Psst, did you know October Prime Day is here? Well, it is! And guess what's on sale in the tablet department—the impressive Galaxy Tab S9! This bad boy is now $183 off and a bargain delight for Samsung fans. Don't waste your time and act soon—the promo will only stay live for 48 hours!
As one of the best Samsung tablets, the ~$800 slate is a remarkable option for users who want lots of power at their fingertips in a relatively compact, ultra-light and extra sleek form factor. Indeed, with the Galaxy Tab S9+ and the Tab S9 Ultra sporting much larger displays, the 11-inch model might be the preferred option by some. And let's not forget there's no newer version—unlike its larger siblings, this fella received no successor with the Galaxy Tab S10 Series.
But that's not all! Unlike its Apple competitors, this puppy has an S Pen in the box, saving you additional expenses, plus it'll remain up-to-date for years. You get all of this, plus a sizeable 8,400 mAh battery with 45W wired charging, for only about $620 right now!
Now available at much more affordable prices, the Samsung tablet features a gorgeous Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and supports high refresh rates. Under the hood, the 11-inch slate features none other than the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, giving you lots of power for your favorite games and more.
So, is the Galaxy Tab S9 the best value-for-money option for Android users this October Prime Day? So long as you don't need something with a larger display, it may very well be. Of course, there are many other fascinating Prime Day tablet deals. If you don't believe this bad boy will meet your needs, go ahead and browse what else is on sale during the 48-hour event.
