Samsung's flagship-grade Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra remains under $700 on Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Samsung’s trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra surely sounds incredible if you have a suitable trade-in. But it probably won’t entice those who don’t have a collection of older devices in good condition. Fortunately, Best Buy keeps on selling the same slate at $400 off its price tag, giving Samsung fans an excellent alternative.
And if you don’t care much about the Ultra model, consider the Galaxy Tab S8+. This one is currently 33% off at Amazon. This bad boy has a smaller screen but is still great for everyday use and more. Plus, it costs less than $600.
It sports an excellent 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates, a fantastic design, and a flagship-grade processor under the hood. With its front camera setup being virtually identical to the Tab S9 Ultra selfie camera, it’s also more than ideal for video chats and work meetings. For context, both models showcase a 12MP dual sensor on the front with face tracking.
The Tab S8 Ultra doesn’t fall behind in terms of battery life, either. Let’s also note that you have a Samsung DeX for multitasking and a S Pen in the box, giving you everything you need for day-to-day interaction.
So, while it may not be the most contemporary flagship Samsung tablet, this puppy remains a fantastic option for users who don’t want to cough up too much money for the Tab S9 Ultra. And you can still get it at a very reasonable price on Best Buy! Isn’t that amazing?
Yep! You can still get this capable Android tablet for just under $700 at Best Buy. You won’t find a matching offer at Amazon or Walmart, too. That’s to say, your only other option is the official Samsung store (which isn’t necessarily a bad option).
And if you don’t care much about the Ultra model, consider the Galaxy Tab S8+. This one is currently 33% off at Amazon. This bad boy has a smaller screen but is still great for everyday use and more. Plus, it costs less than $600.
Since the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is nowhere to be found at lower prices, the older version is easily the best bang-for-buck option you can now get. Despite being released in 2022, this bad boy still holds its own ground among other flagship Android tablets.
It sports an excellent 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates, a fantastic design, and a flagship-grade processor under the hood. With its front camera setup being virtually identical to the Tab S9 Ultra selfie camera, it’s also more than ideal for video chats and work meetings. For context, both models showcase a 12MP dual sensor on the front with face tracking.
The Tab S8 Ultra doesn’t fall behind in terms of battery life, either. Let’s also note that you have a Samsung DeX for multitasking and a S Pen in the box, giving you everything you need for day-to-day interaction.
So, while it may not be the most contemporary flagship Samsung tablet, this puppy remains a fantastic option for users who don’t want to cough up too much money for the Tab S9 Ultra. And you can still get it at a very reasonable price on Best Buy! Isn’t that amazing?
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
29 May, 2024Samsung's flagship-grade Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra remains under $700 on Best Buy
28 May, 2024Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE is on 'clearance' with a stylus AND a case at a killer price
26 May, 2024Samsung's gargantuan Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ mid-ranger scores a fittingly huge $120 Amazon discount
24 May, 2024Brilliant deal knocks the Galaxy Tab S8 down under the $450 mark on Amazon
22 May, 2024Get a Galaxy Tab S9 FE or Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at a sweet discount during Samsung's Discover Summer Sale
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: