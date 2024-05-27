The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is heavily discounted at Samsung and offers performance at a reasonable price
As we already shared, Best Buy is selling the mighty Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage at a gorgeous $200 discount. The offer will be available only today, so we suggest checking it out now if you haven't already.
On the other hand, if you want to snag a brand-new, powerful tablet at an even bigger discount, feel free to get the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 128GB of storage space on Samsung.com. Right now, this bad boy is on sale at a whopping $450 discount and can be yours for $649.99, down from $1099.99. You can even trade in your old slate to score additional savings of up to $535.
While the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is advancing in age, being released in 2022, the tablet packs a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, offering top-notch performance. It can deal with any task without issues and run demanding games with ease. However, some claims suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 heats up quickly.
Additionally, the tablet boasts a stunning 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and it even has HDR10+ support. This means you'll enjoy an awesome watching experience, especially if you stream movies in HDR10+.
While not Samsung's flagship slate anymore, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still among the best tablets you can buy right now. Furthermore, it's currently a steal while enjoying that sweet discount at Samsung. So, don't waste time and snag one for way, way less than usual today!
Battery life is also strong with this one. The 11,200mAh power cell holds enough juice to last the whole day without top-ups. Another selling point is that the tablet comes with its own stylus, which you can use for faster note-taking.
