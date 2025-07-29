$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The JBL Flip 7 drops under $100 in this epic, limited-time sale

The JBL Flip 7 has never been this cheap — and it won't be for long. Get yours and save big with this limited-time sale.

JBL Flip 7 on a white background.
Finding a solid discount on one of JBL's latest speakers isn't the easiest task, but Woot's latest sale changes that. For a limited time, you can get the popular Flip 7 for a massive 33% off its original $149.95 price, slamming it under the $100 mark.

The JBL Flip 7 is 33% off for a limited time

$99 95
$149 95
$50 off (33%)
Woot is currently selling the JBL Flip 7 at cheaper-than-ever prices. The model is available in brand-new condition, ships with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, and is down by 33%. The promo will only remain live until August 2 at 11:59 PM CT or sooner if sold out.
Buy at Woot

Get the JBL Flip 7 in Black for $30 off

$119 95
$149 95
$30 off (20%)
Alternatively, you can buy the model in Black with a full manufacturer's warranty for $30 off its original price. The speaker offers various upgrades over the previous model, making it a seriously good choice right now.
Buy at Walmart

But wait, there's more — you're getting it brand new, with various colors to choose from. The only drawback? The speaker ships with a 90-day Woot limited warranty. If that's a dealbreaker for you, consider Walmart's promo instead. Over there, you can get the model in Black with an included manufacturer's warranty for $119.95 — $30 off its original price.

Bringing multiple meaningful upgrades over the previous model, this Bluetooth speaker can become your favorite music companion. It features new attachment options and improved solid water and dust resistance (IP68), making it easier than ever to take anywhere.

Durability has also been upgraded substantially. In fact, JBL says the newest model is built to withstand accidental drops from about a meter onto concrete without taking a scratch. We'd recommend being careful when handling it, of course, but that's still a nice bonus.

When it comes to sound quality, the Flip 7 delivers a lot. Out of the box, it offers impressive sound for a mono speaker, with punchy bass, clean mids, and mostly clear highs. Critical listeners probably won't be too fascinated by its audio response, but the speaker is still a fantastic choice for casual listening.

On top of everything else, you're getting Bluetooth 5.4, lossless audio through USB-C, and a rich seven-band EQ. Frankly, what more could you possibly want? Don't waste your time and save 33% on the JBL Flip 7 while Woot's exclusive promo lasts. And remember — the deal ends August 2 at 11:59 PM CT or sooner if it sells out.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless