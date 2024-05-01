Samsung's flagship-grade Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra still enjoys deeply reduced prices at Best Buy
Did you get a chance to buy a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at $400 off through Best Buy’s exceptionally generous offer? Don’t worry if you didn’t, for the device still retails at the same discount we’ve seen several times.
This deal has been active for some time, but it remains one of the best bargains we’ve ever seen for the Samsung powerhouse of 2022. And when you consider that rival merchants Amazon and Walmart don’t have the same ongoing deals, Best Buy’s offer gets all the more exciting.
Still among the best Android tablets, the Tab S8 Ultra is everything you could expect from a flagship slate. Stunning screen, great performance capabilities, multitasking options, and more – the whole shebang is here! But let’s get into detail to learn just why it deserves your investment.
Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is doing its magic, giving you amazing performance for the tablet’s current price. Then again, this bad boy isn’t as powerful as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021), so do keep that in mind.
Since this is a flagship Samsung tablet, it also showcases quite the camera setup. On the back, the slate features a dual camera configuration with a 13MP main and a 6MP sensor, both of which take great photos. Whenever you feel like video chatting with friends, the 12MP dual front camera with autofocus keeps you in the spotlight throughout the conversation.
Rounding out the package is an 11,200mAh battery that promises all-day battery life. Finally, although released two years ago, the slate should remain trendy until 2026, giving you two more years to enjoy the flagship experience it provides.
By the way, you can get a discounted Galaxy Tab S9 at Amazon for roughly the same price. This bad boy is now available at a $101 cheaper price through the e-commerce giant’s promo. In case you’d like something more contemporary, you might want to check out this deal.
So, for just about $700, you get an Android 12-powered tablet with a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen and refresh rates of up to 120Hz. The visuals here are crisp, there’s plenty of detail, and colors are as vivid as they go. And that’s just the beginning!
