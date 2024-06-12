Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

At a whopping $400 off, the powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a real bargain and you should totally get one

If you are on the hunt for a new super-duper tablet at a heavily discounted price, you'll be more than excited to learn that Best Buy is still selling the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at a mesmerizing $400 discount.

Yep, the offer we told you about a few weeks ago is still alive and kicking, which means you can still snag the 128GB version of this mobile powerhouse for just $699.99 instead of $1,099.99.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB): Now $400 OFF at Best Buy!

The 128GB variant of Samsung's ex-flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is currently available at an incredible $400 discount at Best Buy! This tablet offers exceptional value, delivering top-notch performance powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Moreover, it features a stunning 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display, perfect for binge-watching your favorite TV series. Don't miss out and save on this awesome tablet today!
$400 off (36%)
$699 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy


While not Samsung's flagship tablet anymore, the 2022-released Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still worth every penny spent. It comes with a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, delivering enough power to handle any task with ease. The slate can easily run demanding games like Genshin Impact as well. However, some reports suggest the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 heats up quickly. So, keep this in mind, too.

In addition to being a mobile powerhouse, this fella delivers an incredible watching experience on the go. It boasts a beautiful 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also HDR10+ support, meaning you'll enjoy better brightness and colors when streaming content in this format.

Battery-wise, the tablet boasts a large 11,200mAh power cell, delivering an all-day battery life. Additionally, there is an included S Pen, saving you the extra expense of buying one. You can use the stylus for stuff like faster note-taking.

All in all, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a real steal, especially at its current discounted price, and easily ranks among the best tablets you can buy. So, don't waste time! Act fast and snag this handsome fella for way less than usual now while the offer is still available at Best Buy.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

