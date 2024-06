At a whopping $400 off, the powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a real bargain and you should totally get one

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB): Now $400 OFF at Best Buy! The 128GB variant of Samsung's ex-flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is currently available at an incredible $400 discount at Best Buy! This tablet offers exceptional value, delivering top-notch performance powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Moreover, it features a stunning 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display, perfect for binge-watching your favorite TV series. Don't miss out and save on this awesome tablet today! $400 off (36%) $699 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy

If you are on the hunt for a new super-duper tablet at a heavily discounted price, you'll be more than excited to learn that Best Buy is still selling the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at a mesmerizing $400 discount.Yep, t he offer we told you about a few weeks ago is still alive and kicking, which means you can still snag the 128GB version of this mobile powerhouse for just $699.99 instead of $1,099.99.While not Samsung 's flagship tablet anymore, the 2022-released Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still worth every penny spent. It comes with a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, delivering enough power to handle any task with ease. The slate can easily run demanding games like Genshin Impact as well. However, some reports suggest the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 heats up quickly. So, keep this in mind, too.In addition to being a mobile powerhouse, this fella delivers an incredible watching experience on the go. It boasts a beautiful 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also HDR10+ support, meaning you'll enjoy better brightness and colors when streaming content in this format.Battery-wise, the tablet boasts a large 11,200mAh power cell, delivering an all-day battery life. Additionally, there is an included S Pen, saving you the extra expense of buying one. You can use the stylus for stuff like faster note-taking.All in all, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a real steal, especially at its current discounted price, and easily ranks among the best tablets you can buy . So, don't waste time! Act fast and snag this handsome fella for way less than usual now while the offer is still available at Best Buy.