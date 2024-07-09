Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Walmart Deals event knocks the Galaxy Tab S8+ under the $500 mark

Walmart Deals event knocks the Galaxy Tab S8+ under the $500 mark
The Walmart Deals event is live! With it comes a surprisingly good discount on the Galaxy Tab S8+. This tablet is now a dream come true for anyone who can't afford to spend way too much on their next Samsung tablet, as it's now available for only $499! The Walmart offer saves you an incredible $251!

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is now only $499 at Walmart!

Just as impressive is Walmart's deal on the Galaxy Tab S8+! This bad boy costs just $100 more than the vanilla model, meaning you can get it for $499. In other words, your savings on the 128GB model amount to as much as $251 during the sales event! Don't miss out on this incredible deal because it lands the slate at unbeatable prices.
$251 off (33%)
$499
$749 99
Buy at Walmart

If we don't count the Samsung Store trade-in deals, this is the lowest price ever seen for the high-end Android tablet (as far as we know, at least). Over at Amazon, the lowest price ever available for the 128GB model is about $50 higher than what Walmart asks for it right now. In other words, this is an exceptional opportunity to get a taste of the Galaxy flagship tablet experience without breaking the bank!

The Galaxy Tab S8+ might not be part of the latest Galaxy Tab S lineup, but it's still one of the best value-for-money options you can get. Firstly, it features a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates, giving you beautiful and vivid colors. With the flagship-level Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, this bad boy also offers fantastic performance for its current asking price.

While it's not awe-inspiring on the camera front, the slate still gives you a reasonably performing 13MP sensor with AF and a 6MP ultra-wide camera on the back. For video chats, you get a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. When you remember that cameras aren't usually a main focus on tablets, you should be pretty satisfied with what the Galaxy Tab S8+ gives you.

With its long battery life, the Android device provides many hours of fun right at your fingertips. The 10,090mAh battery supports 45W wired charging. Last but surely not least, the 2022-released tablet with an S Pen in the box will receive OS updates until 2026. Samsung has also committed to another three years of security patches.

While it's definitely not the best tablet to consider at its regular price of $749.99 at Walmart, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is now an undeniably attractive choice for under $500. Get yours while the three-day sales event lasts! And don't forget to browse other Walmart summer deals that are live!
Loading Comments...

