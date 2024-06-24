Walmart announces its biggest "Walmart Deals" shopping event ever

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

"Walmart Deals" | Image credit — Walmart

Walmart is bringing back its summer savings with its biggest deals event ever, "Walmart Deals." This massive event will offer discounts on a wide range of products, including back-to-school supplies, electronics, home goods, toys, outdoor gear, and travel essentials. Customers can expect to find deals from popular brands like Samsung, Apple, and Nintendo. The event will run from Monday, July 8th at 5 PM ET through Thursday, July 11th at 11:59 PM ET.

This event follows closely on the heels of Walmart+ Week, which ended on June 23rd. During Walmart+ Week, which ran from June 16th through June 23rd, members enjoyed a variety of special benefits. This week of special perks served as a thank you to Walmart+ members for their loyalty and a way to entice new members to sign up for the service in advance of the "Walmart Deals" event.

Apple iPad Air (2022): Save $200 at Walmart

Apple's 64GB iPad Air from 2022 is now $200 cheaper on Walmart. This lands it under the $400 mark, which is a top-notch promo, given that the slate usually costs as much as $599. Get the 10.9-inch tablet in your favorite color and save.
$200 off (33%)
$399
$599
Buy at Walmart

Save $55 on the Galaxy Buds 2 at Walmart

The affordable Galaxy Buds 2 are now available for less than $100 at Walmart. Usually, these earbuds sell for about $50 off, but Walmart now lets you save $55 on the model in White, which sounds like a pretty cool pre-Prime Day 2024 offer.
$55 off (37%)
$94
$149
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm): now only $99!

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is now just $99 on Walmart. This deal isn't just now going live, but it still makes this much-loved wearable the cheapest Galaxy Watch (in new condition) you can buy. Don't miss out on this stunning deal.
$61 off (38%)
$99
$159 99
Buy at Walmart

Although we won't see the full list of the inventory that will be discounted until the shopping event begins, a sneak peek has been made available showing some of the items that are already on the list. One of them includes the 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm with Bluetooth for just $99.00. However, some deals can already be enjoyed ahead of the event, such as Apple's 2022 64GB iPad Air at $200 cheaper, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 for less than $100, and the 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for just $99.

Walmart announces its biggest &quot;Walmart Deals&quot; shopping event ever
The 46mm Bluetooth version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is expected to be one of the items that will be discounted during the "Walmart Deals" event 
| Image credit — Walmart

Walmart+ members will once again get a head start on the savings. Starting July 8th at noon ET, members will have early access to the top deals from the "Walmart Deals" event, a full 5 hours before they become available to the general public. This means Walmart+ members can snag the best deals before they're gone.

If you're not a Walmart+ member, now might be a good time to consider joining if you want to get in on the early bird specials. It's clear that Walmart is prioritizing its members with early access to sales and special perks. Many Prime Day phone deals are expected to hit the shelves at Walmart, and we'll let you know what else is on sale during the 3-day long shopping event.
